How physically challenged man allegedly behead woman for Omoku plantation

one hour wey don pass

"I see as dis man slaughter my wife korokoro with my eye and if not for God me, I for no survive."

Dis na wetin Chief Joshua Nze tok as im want justice for di death of im wife, wey one man wey claim to be dey deaf and dumb allegedly kill and cut off her head and hands as she dey return from farm for Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni local goment area of Rivers State wey dey south-south Nigeria.

Chief Joshua Nzeh say na di morning of Friday 14 January 2022 di incident happen as im and im wife, Late Mrs Eucharia Joy Nzeh dey return from farm for one of di plantations wey dey Omoku.

"We go do morning work for di farm and finish around 9:30-10am. I tell my wife to go ahead of me, let me fold evritin we work, even di cassava stem, make I keep am against di next day so we fit continue from wia we stop.

"Dis boy come greet me after my wife don go, so I dey behind dis boy wey greet me. Wen I reach one place dem call Odoni, I see di tins di boy bin carry, one 10 litres jerrycan and a bag so I think say maybe im go toilet.

"I just move front small come see as im dey slaughter my wife, naim I rush ask am wetin you dey do? E attack me too to kill me so I no go fit go tok wetin don happen, so im deal with me no be small. If not for God, I for follow my wife die. Fortunately I escape come back to Omoku come tell my pipo say na dis pesin naim kill my wife."

Joshua Nzeh say im report to di Onelga Security Peace and Advisory Council OSPAC, wey be local vigilante group for di area and dem go arrest di suspect and im carry dem go one pond wia im put di head and hands of im wife.

Chief Nzeh say im wan go inform im wife Pipo for Oguta wia she from, about wetin happen but for di sit-at-home wey dey dia. E say since dis tin happen, im two pikins dem dey cry.

Im dey ask for justice for di death of im wife as evribodi for di plantation dey fear for dia lives because dem dey fear say if di suspect come back alive, evribodi for di plantation, including him, dey danger.

"Wetin I want goment to do na say evri pesin wey slaughter pesin go die because if e come back alive, evribodi for dat plantation including me dey danger.

How OSPAC arrest di suspect

Secretary of OSPAC for Omoku, Emeka Agbabere say dem go arrest di suspect, wen di husband come report to dem say di suspect don behead im wife across di Creek for place dem dey call plantation. Im say dem sign to am to tell dem how e happen.

"Di suspect na deaf and dumb young man and we arrest am wit knife. Wen we catch am, we bring am to di community and we give am sign as e no fit tok as e dey deaf and dumb and e reveal say wen im kill di woman, im cut off her head, cut off her two hands, come hide am.

"So dat night, togeda with di family we take am go back to di creek to show us wia im hide di deadibodi, but di head and hands bin no dey as im don cut dem off.

"Di following morning we handcuff am make im take us go back go show us wia im hide di head and hands. Im bring dem out from wia im preserve dem inside one polythene bag with garden egg and cassava inside.

"We ask why im put garden egg and cassava, im put hand for nose say e no want am to smell and actually when we bring am out, e no bin dey smell.”

Agbabere add say dem don hand over di suspect to Police authority for further investigation.