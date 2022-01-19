Ghana vs Comoros: ‘We apologize to de nation over our exit, we go bounce back’ - Black Stars Captain Dede Ayew

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew issue apology to Ghanaians on behalf of de team over dema failure to qualify to de next stage of de Afcon 2021 tournament.

Dede Ayew after de game talk journalists say 'dem no be lucky' in de tournament, but admit say dem accept criticisms which dey come.

"We no make you proud, we take responsibility for that. We no get good Afcon" he talk.

According to de Black Stars Captain, "we take de criticism, we apologize to de nation say we no go de next stage. We make very disappointed, dis no be Ghana, we go bounce back" Dede Ayew add.

Poor Afcon show for Ghana

Ghana finish bottom of Group C for de Afcon tournament, one of de poorest performances for de four time Afcon champions.

De country earn just one point out of three games for de group stage of de competition.

Black Stars 3-2 loss to Comoros be de final nail wey seal de fate of de Ghanaian side.

'I no go resign'

Football fans for Ghana dey in shock over de poor showing dey request for de resignation or sacking of Coach Milovan Rajevac.

But de head coach of de senior national team say he no go resign.

"I take dis job with de aim of taking Ghana to de World Cup. That be my primary target. I go stay and lead de team to de World Cup qualifiers in March" Coach Milovan Rajevac talk pressmen after de game.

"I no go resign, sake of I come here to take Ghana go World Cup' he explain.

De Black Stars coach explain say he no spend much time with de team for de country to expect results.