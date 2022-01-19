Wukari monarch death: Horseman wey ride wit deadi-bodi of di late king to Nando forest tok about im experience

56 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Sallah Atobe

Not only for di Wukari kingdom wey dey central Nigeria but across many parts of di kontri, di most talked about issue in di last couple of days na di horseman wey ride with di corpse of Aku-Uka of Wukari, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi enter forest on Saturday.

One of di questions pipo bin ask na who be di horseman wey carry di body of di king enta forest and wetin hapun to am.

35-year-old Sallah Atobe wey dey married with three children na im be di horseman and e tok to BBC Pidgin about di 'biggest task wey e carry for im life.'

As videos and fotos of di burial rites begin circulate across social media for weekend, many pipo begin wonder and discuss wetin go happun to di horseman wey enter Nando forest with di departed Aku (king).

Wia dis foto come from, Sallah Atobe

'Di biggest task of my life'

"Na honour to select me for dis big task of riding di Aku to wia im ancestors dey and I no get any fear for my mind say bad tin go happun to me."

"Di job no be for pesin wey get fear but as I dey ride wetin dey my mind be say di forest wey I dey go na my great great ancestors dey dia and nothing bad go happun to me." Atobe tell BBC Pidgin.

Even though tradition and customs no allow Sallah to tok about wetin im see and do inside di Nando forest, e nonetheless tok about lack of fear and respect for culture as some tins wey helep am overcome.

Di celebrated horseman wey return on Monday afta e spend two nights inside di forest don visit traditional place for ritual cleansing and e dey free now to continue with im normal activities.

Just like prince Prince Jolly Agbu Masa-Ibi wey speak to BBC Pidgin on Monday, horseman Sallah also deny tori say dem give im family N5m because dem say e no go ever return from di forest.

"Dat one no be true, notin like N5m or any money, dis na something wey I do willingly and I do am happily as respect to my culture."

"Although wen I return, my wife bin dey hospital because she feel say I no go return so she fall sick but she is okay and home now."

Finally, Sallah say e no agree with pipo wey dey say it is high time for di culture to be changed because of di risks to di horseman.

"Dis na our culture and heritage and I no gree with pipo wey say make we change am, i dey happy with am and want am to remain."

Di Wukari culture on burial of dia 'Aku'

Di late 85 year old monarch spend 45 years on di Wukari Kingdom throne before e pass on for October 2020.

Di Wukaris for Taraba state na predominantly Jukun pipo.

Di culture of Wukari kingdom na say di 'horseman', go escort di late monarch enta forest wia dem go lay am to rest as per dia culture and tradition.

"Di tradition for hundreds of years na say di horseman na im go escort di monarch and you must be a courageous man to do am because anytin fit happun dia, you might jam many tins on di way or coming back like wild animals etc."

Selection of di horseman dey happun days before di burial rites go happun afta consulting di gods."

"So no be true say na certain family dey do di work and from childhood pesin don know say na im work." Prince Masa Ibi Aku Uka, ond of di princes of di kingdom tell BBC Pidgin.

According to di tradition, di horseman na im go ride di Aku deep into di Nando forest wia e go jam im oda ancestors wey also dey dia final resting place dia.

As pipo dey escort dem from di start, many go begin turn back until e reach point wey be say na only di horse man go proceed to take di late monarch to im final resting place.

So according to Wukari kingdom tradition Aku no dey die, e only transit to go jam im ancestors dat na wetin Prince Masa tell BBC Pidgin.

And regarding di transition rites, preparation dey start from 3 to 7 months according to di prince.

Wia dis foto come from, Sallah Atobe

Who be horseman Sallah Atobe

35 year old Sallah dey work with Federal University Wukari and e dey with dia security and safety department.

Na same school e finish from after im secondary school with goment day secondary school Wukari.

E say e go dey continue to dey do im work as e dey do everyday.

Anoda tin wey im dey do na say e be youth leader for di Wukari community wia e dey put together youths wey get interest of community development on how to move dia area forward.

Small history of di Jukun pipo of Wukari

Tori be say di Jukun pipo establish themselves for Wukari as early as di 17th century.

Wukari na one of di southern centres for trading routes wey connect Bauchi, Katsina, Kano and Borno areas.