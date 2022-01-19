Maduka Okoye: How Super Eagles goalkeeper become centre of attention for Nigerians

31 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Maduka Okoye

"I no fit wait to see Maduka Okoye on top my screen today," dis na comment wey one of di female fans of di Super Eagles goalkeeper post ontop social media ahead of Nigeria game against Guinea Bissau.

Di Super Eagles dey face Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau for Match Day three of di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations for di Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua, Cameroon on Wednesday.

Di Eagles dey top of Group D afta dia 1-0 win over Egypt on Tuesday and 3-1 win over Sudan last Saturday.

If dem win, dem go be di first team to gada nine points from di group stage of di 2021 Afcon tournament.

As football fans for Nigeria dey anticipate di performance of di Eagles for Wednesday match, di man wit di number one jersey, Maduka Okoye na di main focus for many female fans.

One twitter user say dis na anoda day plus opportunity for Nigerian ladies to crush on Maduka Okoye.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Di super eagles goalkeeper wey dey make im first appearance for major tournament dey totori millions of Nigerians, Africans, most especially women probably because of im looks and im football skills.

E begin trend among female fans afta e post foto of imsef afta dia first game for Afcon tournament against di Pharaohs of Egypt wey dem win 1-0.

E share di foto wit di caption 'Onto di next one'

Di post don since gada almost eighty thousand likes, ova seven thousand retweets and thousands of comments most especially female fans.

Check out some of di tins wey dem dey tok about di Super Eagles shot stopper.

Wetin to know about Maduka Okoye

Dem born di 22-year-old goalkeeper for Düsseldorf, Germany to Nigerian father and a German mama.

For 2019, im pledge im international future to Nigeria.

Okoye get im first call up to play for Super Eagles wen former coach Gernot Rohr invite am to di Nigerian national team setup and hand Okoye im debut for one high profile friendly game against five-time world champions, Brazil for October 2019. For di game Nigeria gbab impressive 1-1 draw against di Selecao.

Na for December 2021, Super Eagles Caretaker Coach Eguavoen shortlist am for 2021 Afcon Nations Cup as part of di 28-Man Nigeria Squad.

Wia dis foto come from, Maduka Okoye

Okoye career start for Germany wia im play for di German football club, Fortuna Düsseldorf II as dia regular goalkeeper between 2017, 2018-2019 season.

For 2020, Maduka Okoye join Dutch professional football club, Sparta Rotterdam wia im don be dia number one.

Later for 2021, im agree to join Premier League club Watford on five-and-a-half year deal for undisclosed fee.