Gaper Ulliel: How Marvel TV superhero wey act Midnight Man for Moon Knight take die

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Gaspard Ulliel act as Midnight Man for di Marvel TV series Moon Knight

French actor, Gasper Ulliel don die at di age of 37.

E bin act for di Marvel TV series wey go soon comot wey dem dey call Moon Knight.

Im family tell tori pipo, AFP say oga Gasper die on Wednesday afta one ski accident for di Alps.

Di actor bin dey ski for di Savoie region on Tuesday, wen im jam with anoda pesin wey also dey ski.

Because of di collision, e suffer from brain trauma and dem carry am with helicopter go hospital howeva im die di next day.

Investigation now dey on top say di guy Gasper bin jam no stay for hospital.

Di news of im death dey come one day afta di advert of Moon Knight wia im bin act as Midnight Man bin comot.

Who be Gaspard Ulliel?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Gaspard Ulliel for di Cannes Film Festival premiere for 2016

Ulliel na one of di most popular French actor, as im don act for feems like, Its Only the End of the World and Saint Laurent wey be di biopic of di French fashion designer.

Dem born am just outside Paris for 1987, and from di age of 11, e don already dey act for feem but e become international celebrity wen e act as young Hannibal for di 2007 feem Hannibal Rising.

For 2017, e win best actor for di French version of di Oscar wey dem dey call Cesar for di feem, Its Only the End of the World.

Ulliel don also work as model as im be di face of di Bleu de Chanel and for 2010 bin shoot TV advert wey Martin Scorsese direct.

One interesting tin about am na di scar for im face wey im bin say help im life and career because e resemble dimple, tori be say na dog bite am.