Bola Tinubu clarify wetin im tok about PVC

20 January 2022, 10:19 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Twitter

Di National leader of di All Progressives Congress don clarify wetin im tok about di Permanent Voters Card, PVC and weda e dey expire or not.

Tok-tok start afta one video of di leader of di All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu start to dey trend for social media.

For di video e say, "dem fit no tell you on time... di PVC don expire".

Oga Tinubu continue say, "elections dey reduce because say cards dey expire".

E bin tok dis one for one meeting with women leaders of di ruling APC for Abuja.

But Tinubu tok-tok pesin Tunde Rahman, for statement, clear di air on wetin Tinubu really mean.

For statement e explain say, e just mean say go voters fit need to update dia PVCs.

"E mistakenly use di word 'expire' instead of stating say di cards go fit need to dey updated.Immediately dem tell am, Asiwaju apologise for di incorrect statement and e bin feel sorry for any confusion e fit don cause." Di statement tok.

Di statement add say Tinubu ask de women to continue to mobilise voters to update dia PVCs and epp ginger pipo to vote.

PVC fit expire?

According to di Anambra State Residential Electoral, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, Inec PVC no dey expire.

Anoda pesin wey dey work for Inec but no gree reveal im name tok say even temporary voters card no fit expire until dem fit use am find PVC of registered voters, e add say dem fit change PVC if di owner if e done switch location and wan change polling units.