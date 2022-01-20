UTAG Strike update: University teachers for Ghana continue indefinite strike despite directive from labour commission

Wia dis foto come from, UTAG

University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) direct all dema members to withdraw services indefinitely despite directive from labour commission to return to de classroom.

UTAG make dis announcement to all dema 15 members branches which be public universities across de country.

Dis be after dem hold independent emergency UTAG meeting to take decision on calls by labour commission to return to class.

Inside statement wey dem release, UTAG talk say "fifteen member branches after independent emergency meeting and general members express dema dissatisfaction with de directive" Dr Asare Asante-Annor talk.

De decision to continue de strike action be defiance against National Labour Commission who describe de move as "illegal."

What UTAG members dey ask for

Wia dis foto come from, UTAG

UTAG members dey ask govment to restore dema conditions of service wey both parties agree on in 2012.

UTAG peg de Basic Plus Market Premium of lecturers for $2,084.42, UTAG however say de current arrangement reduce dema basic premium to $997.84.

What labour institution dey talk

National Labour Commission (NLC) for Ghana describe de strike as illegal.

NLC order University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to call off dema strike with immediate effect last week Friday after dem meet.

According to de NLC, de UTAG industrial action be illegal sake of e no dey conform to laid down rule which be say wen you dey negotiation table you no fit dey on strike.

Which schools dis strike dey affect?

Wia dis foto come from, KNUST Facebook

De strike dey affect de following schools

University of Ghana (UG)

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

University of Mines and Technology (UMaT)

University of Cape Coast (UCC)

University of Development Studies (UDS).

University of Education, Winneba (UEW)

Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ)

University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS)

University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS)

Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED)

Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU)

SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS)

University of Environment Sustainable Development (UESD)

UTAG strike be indefinite

BBC Pidgin checks for University of Ghana campus show say teaching activities no dey happen as students dey move about freely for campus.

Most classrooms too empty except for some few students who dey do dema personal studies.