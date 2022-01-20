Davido Cousin Dele Adeleke and am exchange words for social media - See di reason why

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@Davido/Twitter@@deleadeleke001

Nigerian singer, Davido dragging of im cousin, Bamidele Adeleke for social media don cause tok-tok among Nigerians.

Di singer put up plenti-plenti tweets to call out im cousin, Bamidele wey dey contest with im uncle for Osun governorship election .

Wetin lead to di dragging?

Bamidele Adeleke dey contest with im uncle, Ademola Adeleke for di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) party ticket ahead of di Osun 2022 governorship election.

Im uncle wey be former Senator bin don first contest for governorship under PDP for 2018 but Gboyega Oyetola from All Progressive Congress (APC) defeat am.

For September 2021, Senator Adeleke return from abroad and publicly declare im intention to run again for di Osun governorship election.

Den on December 11, 2021, im nephew, Bamidele Adeleke among odas inside di state, pick di party nomination form and announce im interest to still contest.

Later, Bamidele come also tok during one interview with Channels Television about how e feel to dey contest against im uncle.

Afta dat interview, on Tuesday 18 January, Davido come put up one post with di foto of im cousin, Bamidele Adeleke and drag am for planning to contest against e uncle.

"Wonderful! Me I finish uni with 2:1. But na now cousin Dele wey struggle to even get 2:2 dey now form "intellectual..." Davido tok for twitter.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Afta Davido tweet, im uncle, Ademola Adeleke come also respond and tweet; "No worry nephew God got us ❤️"

Di singer also continue to put out many tweet to drag im cousin and mention how e feel say Bamidele don "cross di line" plus odas.

E accuse im cousin say e dey pay pipo to write negative tins about am and e late mother because of im ambition but di cousin deny dis accuse.

Meanwhile odas wey collect di nomination forms of PDP inside Osun state na; Akin Ogunbiyi, Sanya Omirin, Dotun Babayemi, and Fatai Akinbade.

How Bamidele Adeleke react afta Davido drag am?

Banidele Adeleke respond back to im cousin Davido afta di dragging and say even with wetin im dey do, e go 'always still remain dear' to am.

"Dear David, For whatever dis dey worth to you, please note say I lost my mother for young age like you and I no go ever allow anyone to speak bad about her or her memory, " Bamidele tweet.

"I no go ever write or say anything against my Auntie Vero, wey I cherish dearly.

"You be di king of social media and you definitely know say pipo dey take am upon demsef to write whatever dey believe go give dem clout."

Oga Bamidele say fans of im cousin Davido dey threaten am for on social media.

"Many of your fans come to my SM handles to threaten me and some even ask me to go and die. Na you send dem to threaten my life?. I seriously doubt am and I no believe you go do such thing."

E say no mata di politics, im no be di kind of pesin wey dey do wahala as e don always maintain decorum during provocation and go continue to do so.

"I respect your decision and choice to support Uncle Demola and dat na di beauty of democracy.

"E dey possible we fit all make our individual choices without wahala and bitterness. We fit all follow different paths and still live as one big, happy family."

Bamidele Adeleke say wetin make am put up im response for twitter na because e don bin send Davido di message privately for Whatsapp but e no deliver.

Who be Bamidele Adeleke

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

Bamidele David Adeleke come from Osun State, Nigeria and dem born am for 1972, according to im profile for e website.

E be cousin to popular Nigeria singer, Davido.

Bamidele get OND in Accountancy from Polytechnic, Ibadan, B.SC in Management/Accounting, and MBA in General Management both from Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

E start im career as Banker for 1991 and don work for different Banks.