EFCC arrest and arraign man wey allegedly spend N20M mistake bank alert

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission don carry one man wey spend N20M wey mistakenly enta e bank account go court.

Kaduna Zonal command of EFCC wey arraign di man for theft before Justice Darius Khobo of di Kaduna State High Court say e commit di crime for 2020.

"Di Kaduna Zonal Command of di EFCC on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 arraign one serving airman, Lance Corporal Haruna Samuel of di Nigeria Air Force Base, Kaduna.

"We arraign am before Justice Darius Khobo of di Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna on one count charge wey be theft and criminal misappropriation," EFCC tok for statement.

Wetin bin Happun?

According to EFCC, on December 3, 2020, di man receive credit alert of di sum of N20, 014,300 for im bank account.

Di money enta Haruna Samuel account by mistake from di account of im employer.

Haruna wey know fully well say e no dey expect dis kind big alert, come withdraw part of di money for personal use and settle im debts instead of am to report di mata to di bank or employer.

Afta e don collect di money, Haruna run comot from im duty post go Plateau State where EFCC for later arrest am.

Charges wey EFCC sama?

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

Count one of di charge against Haruna wey di defendant read na say:

"Dat you, Haruna Samuel sometime in December 2020 for Kaduna within di jurisdiction of dis honourable court dishonestly misappropriate di sum of N20, 014,300.00 (Twenty Million and Fourteen Thousand, Three Hundred Naira), property of NAF Ground Training Centre wey dem mistakenly sent to your bank account."

"Dis money you dishonestly convert am to your own use and you thereby commit offence wey dey contrary to Section 293 of di Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 294 of di same Law".

Haruna, di defendant plead not guilty to di charges wen dem read dis charges to am.

Sake of Haruna plea, di prosecution counsel, Precious C. Onyeneho say make court fix date for trial of dis mata to begin.

But di defence counsel, S.A Yahaya move for oral application for bail and say make di court agree for di bailing of im client.

Justice Khobo grant bail to di defendant in di sum of N5 000,000.00 (Five Million Naira) and a reliable surety in like sum.