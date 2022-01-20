Buhari in Kaduna: Nigeria president dey di north west state on a two day working visit

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Kaduna state government

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey Kaduna state, North west Nigeria on a two day working visit.

According to di Kaduna state goment, Buhari land di state from Banjul, Gambia straight from wia e bin go attend di inauguration of President Adama Barrow for a second term in office.

Na di Govnor, Nasir El-rufai and senior officials of di state goment welcome am.

Wetin Buhari dey go do dia?

According goment statement from di state goment, di president go commission urban renewal and oda projects over di next two days for Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria.

Some of di projects wey Buhari go commission include di newly constructed Kawo Flyover bridge wey Kaduna goment finish.

Di bridge na di most popular for di state as na im connect Kaduna city to pipo coming from Kano, Katsina and di remaining northern states and na di bridge dey also serve as outlet for pipo wey dey travel to oda parts of northern Nigeria.

Anoda important project wey e go commission na di Rigasa dualisation road wey connect to di train station for Kaduna. As security wahala dey continue for Kaduna - Abuja road, thousands of pipo dey use train daily to di capital city and na dis particular road dem dey use go train station.

For many years, pipo dey complain of di road but now Govnor Nasir El-Rufai don do am and Presido Buhari go launch am on Thursday.

Odas include urban renewal projects wey e go commission for Zaria wey be hometown of Kaduna Govnor and also some for southern part of Kaduna wey bin dey suffer from security wahala in di past.

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Omoboriowo Wetin we call dis foto, Buhari in Imo state

Oda times Buhari go commission projects

For January, 2022, President Buhari commission five key projects inside Ogun State, south west Nigeria.

Di projects wey e commission na Gateway City Gate; di 42-Kilometre Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta Road; di 14km Ijebu-Ode-Epe Expressway, two Housing Estates for low, medium and high income earners for Kobape and Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta.

For December 2021, President Buhari show for Lagos state, di kontri commercial capital on Thursday, 9, December, 2021 to commission some projects of di Nigerian Navy.

Di projects include some new warships and boats for di Naval Dockyard Victoria Island.

Dis na afta im previous visit di same year for June wen e go Lagos to commission di Lagos-Ibadan railway line to begin commercial operations for di kontri.

Di President also launch di Railway Station wey dey Ebute Metta for Lagos during dat visit.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria presidency Wetin we call dis foto, President Buhari in Lagos for June 2021, to commission projects

Meanwhile for September 2021, President Buhari bin also visit Imo state for southeast Nigeria to commission some projects for di state and to run meeting wit leaders for di southeast.

E also visit Maiduguri, di Borno state capital for 2021 to commission some projects and ginger sojas wey dey fight Boko Haram attacks.

During im visit e start wit di commissioning of one building wey Mohammed Indimi donate to di University of Maiduguri.