Bogoso: Ghana police confam 'huge' gas explosion for Bogoso

33 minutes wey don pass

One huge explosion happun on Thursday afternoon for Apiate between Bogoso and Bawdie for Ghana Western Region.

Ghana Police Service confam am for inside statement dem release say dem don activate full emergency recovery exercise

"De Police and other emergency service providers don activate full emergency recovery exercise.", dem tok.

"We ask all to remain calm as we manage dis unfortunate situation."

Police neva confam number of causalities but some local media dey report "scores feared dead for di explosion".