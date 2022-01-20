How police discover dead-bodi of five year old wey teacher for her school allegedly kidnap



Pipo of Kawaji area of Kano state dey in shock afta dem discover di dead bodi of five year old Hanifa Abubakar wey dem kidnap on di 4th of December, 2021.

Tori of Hanifa kidnap touch many pipo on social media at di time as dem see foto of di young girl.

Uncle of Hanifa Suraju Sulaiman tok to BBC News Pidgin moments after dem discover her body for di building of di school wey she dey attend and e say na heartbreaking moment for di family.

"We discover her body for wia dem bury her just moments ago and we dey try prepare her for burial at di moment (dem later bury Hanifa after di interview).

Tok tok pesin for Kano Police Command SP Abdullahi Haruna tok say dem don arrest three pipo already over di case including di alleged mastermind and na im contact two oda pipo to help am carry out di kidnap.

"Di first suspect na teacher for her school and after e kidnap her, e take her go im house wia she spend two weeks dia but as im say investigations don dey near am na im e give her poison wey lead to her death." Dat na wetin officer Abdullahi tok.

"Before den e call Hanifa family to request for six million naira as ransom and after e kill her im contact one of di pipo wey we arrest to helep am bury her for one shallow grave inside di school compound."

How di kidnap take happun

Five year old Hanifa

Suraju at di time wen di kidnap bin explain to BBC News Pidgin how di Hanifa kidnap take happun.

"Wetin happun be say Hanifa dey attend Dahiru Bauchi Islamic school wey dey close to our house and normally na group of children she dey follow go and come back since no be far place."

"So on Saturday 4th December 2021 after dem close around 5pm, somebody inside tricycle come tell 5 of dem to enter for a ride and you know how small pikins like ride, so all of dem enter and as e reach beginning of street, e drop off di oda ones come tell dem say e wan Hanifa anoda ride again na from dia e disappear."

'All our family still dey in shock'

Di uncle say na after di incident residents of di area come dey tok say e get one tricycle man wey dey always come di area for about a week now.

"Some pipo say di tricycle man go just come park im motor, siddon and on two occasions dem even ask am who e dey look for before dem pursue am, so na di pesin many dey suspect."