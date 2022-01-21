Buhari in Kaduna: Three takeaways from di president trip to di north west state

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria President, Muhammad Buhari end im two days working visit to Kaduna on Friday, 21st January, 2022.

Di visit for di president na like homecoming for di Nigerian leader.

Dis na because Muhammad Buhari bin don spend better part of im life for Kaduna, North-West Nigeria.

According to statement from di state goment, di president bin go Kaduna to commission urban renewal and oda projects for Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria.

Some of di projects wey Buhari bin go to commission na di newly constructed Kawo Flyover bridge wey Kaduna goment finish.

See how di president trip waka.

Wia dis foto come from, Kaduna state goment

President Buhari commission bridge for where dem nearly kill am

On Thursday 20, January, President Buhari commission di 800-metre long flyover for Kawo, Kaduna State and recount how e narrowly escape one targeted bomb attack for di area for 2014.

Remembering di incident, wey happun wey claim di lives of many innocent Nigerians, di president say e remain grateful to God for saving im life on dat fateful day for Ali Akilu road, Kawo-Kaduna.

''For many years, I always dey pass dis route and I no fit recount how many times I cross am."

"One attempt bin wan happun on my life on dis road. Notin happun to me just like di 30 months wey I spent during di civil war.''

"Dem wan bin blow up di vehicle wey I dey around di secretariat but my escort somehow stop dem. But before we come to dis bridge (Kawo), dey come dey more desperate and one small market dey di area wia di device explode. But God protect us and na here I dey again,’’ president Buhari tok.

President Buhari tier rubber school wey dem name afta am

Di Nigerian president commission Muhammadu Buhari Mega Primary School for Rigasa, Igabi Local government area for Kaduna.

Dis school bin dey formally known as LEA Lokoja Primary School.

During di commissioning, Govnor Nasir El- Rufai of Kaduna state tok say di project don dey renamed now as ‘‘Buhari mega-primary school.

Di govnor say di pipo of Rigasa don always dey consistent in giving President Buhari 98 percent of dia votes for post presidential elections.

''Dem be di most committed Buharists for di kontri,'' Govnor El- Rufai tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Kaduna govt Wetin we call dis foto, Kowa flyover bridge wia dem nearly kill Buhari

President Buhari visit im house for Kaduna

Afta President Muhammadu Buhari commission some ogbonge projects, e return to im Kaduna residence.

Kaduna state Govnor, Nasir El- Rufai and oda goment officials follow di president go im house wey dey di state.

For December 2021, Govnor El- Rufai tok say President Buhari go live for dis house inside Kaduna afta di end im tenure for 2023.

E tok am as e dey brief state tori pipo afta e meet with di president to invite am to come commission some projects for Kaduna.

Day time, El-Rufai bin say Buhari na Kaduna-based citizen, upon say e from Daura inside Katsina State.

According to di govnor, di president dey spend most of im life for Kaduna.

"As you know, di president na Kaduna-based citizen. E originally come from Katsina state, but e dey spent most of im life for Kaduna and e go retire to Kaduna." El-Rufai tell tori pipo for December 2021.

Some oda ogbonge tins wey President Buhari tier rubber

Wia dis foto come from, Kaduna govt Wetin we call dis foto, Murtala Square, di new city centre of Kaduna State.

Yakubu Gowon (Leventis) road and underpass project.

Aliyu Makama road (Barnawa), one of di longest and best among di newly reconstructed roads under Kaduna state goment Urban Renewal projects.

136-bed infectious Disease Hospital wey Kaduna State Ministry of Housing and Urban Development build.

Murtala Square, di new city centre of Kaduna State.