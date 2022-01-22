Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas born dia first baby through Surrogate

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Bollywood star, Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas don welcome dia first baby through surrogate.

Both Chopra and Jonas share di good news for dia Instagram as dem announce dia bundle of joy to followers.

"We dey overjoy to confam say we don welcome our baby through surrogate."

"We respectfully ask for privacy during dis special time as we focus on our family," Chopra and Jonas post for dia Instagram on Friday.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Di couple no share di name of dia baby give dia millions of follow or tok weda di pikin na girl or boy.

Before now, during one interview early dis month with Vanity Fair, Chopra tok about dia wish to get pikin in future but she no mention weda dem don already dey expect any pikin.

"Pikin na big part of our desire for di future. By God grace wen e happen, e happen," Chopra tok then.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Marriage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra wey be 39 years old and Nick Jonas wey be 29 years old marry for 2018 inside Umaid Bhawan Palace for Jodhpur, India, in front of 225 guests.

Di 'marriage na tok of di town' sake of di extravagant way wey dem take do am and e go on for days.

Chopra and Jonas do two obonge ceremonies, one Hindu and one Christian — to honour each of dia cultures, wey dem blend during each celebration.

Di couple first meet for 2017 and take dia romance go public for 2018. Dem dey engage afta just four months of dating.

About Priyanka Chopra

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra na Indian actress, singer and dancer. She be di winner of di Miss World pageant of 2000.

Dem born Priyanka Chopra on 18 July 1982 inside Jamshedpur, Bihar, India.

Chopra parents both dey for Indian Army, so her family dey move often.

Wen she be teenager, she live for America for some years.

Since she win di Miss World title for 2000, she don act for many films, television shows, and she don release three singles.

Chopra na UNICEF goodwill ambassador. She don win many awards, and don become one of Bollywood highest paid actresses.

She act for di US television series Quantico wey premiere on September 27, 2015.

For 2018, she marry American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas.

About Nick Jonas

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nicholas Jerry Jonas na American singer-songwriter and actor. Dem born am for September 16, 1992.

Jonas form one band with im older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as di Jonas Brothers. Di group release dia debut studio album It's About Time.

For 2017, Jonas appear for di adventure comedy movie Jumanji: Welcome to di Jungle.