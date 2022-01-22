Patrick Shai cause of death: Wetin we know about legendary actor death and how South Africans react

Di family of veteran actor Patrick Shai confam di tori of im death on Saturday.

One Instagram account wey belong to one Lekgetho Shai na im confam di news for inside statement wey im post for im Instagram story.

"Na wit great sadness we announce di passing of di veteran actor Ntate Patrick Shai.

Im pass away dis morning (22 January 2022). We sincerely ask you to give di family time to process dis painful loss," Im tok for di statement.

Di tori of Patrick death dey come just days wey e trend for Twitter afta e challenge South African rapper Cassper Nyovest to one boxing match.

Oga Patrick later apologise for inside one video wey im post for im Twitter account say im intention na to challenge Capper Nyovest to public engagement wey fit lead to exhibition fight wit di hope to bring issues of gender based Violence to higher platform.

Some local blogs bin dey allege say di actor commit suicide but im family neva confam di cause of death but say dem go later share more details of im death.

Meanwhile, South Africans don take to dia social media page to mourn di death of di legendary actor

Wetin to know about Patrick Shai

Patrick Shai na Actor, Director, Motivational Speaker, Concept Developer plus writer.

Im be di founder and managing Director of Khuluma Ndoda, one platform im dey use address Gender based Violence against men and women.

Before im death, e dey see imsef as a self confessed and now reformed perpetrator of domestic violence, from wetin e write for di website of Khuluma Ndoda.

"Through publicly speaking wen no man wan accept and acknowledge say violence against women dey wrong, I take a bold step wey don make some women and men yab me and some pipo praise me", e tok

Patrick Shai later become a Brother's For Life Ambassador, Community Safety Ambassador and also anti-Femicide Champion for di Department of Justice.

Im slogan na "change begins wit me"

Im dey always call on men to look from within and find ways to actively take part for advocacy and and take action to eradicate patriarchal culture wey dey cause domestic violence and femicide.

Patrick dey well known for im roles for di television serials Soul City, Generations, Zone 14, Ashes to Ashes and Zero Tolerance.