FIFA 2022 world cup third round fixtures: Ghana vs Nigeria, Senegal vs Egypt - See di oda teams wey go face each from Africa

22 January 2022, 17:10 WAT New Informate 55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

Di rivalry between West African kontris Ghana and Nigeria for football no go end anytime soon.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) for di draw we dem do on Saturday for Cameroon renew di rivalry as dem pair Ghana and Nigeria for di final qualifying round of di FIFA World Cup for Qatar later dis year.

Dis one mean say na either Ghana or Nigeria go qualify for di World Cup.

Ghana top Group G for di second round wey get South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

While Nigeria top dia Group wey get Cape Verde, Liberia and Central African Republic.

Nigeria don qualify for all di FIFA World Cups since 1994 except one wey dem miss.

While Ghana dey hope to return to di Word Cup afta dem miss di 2018 edition for Russia for di fourth time.

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

Oda pairings

Seven time African Champions Egypt go play Senegal.

Cameroon and Algeria go out leg for one trouser.

Dr Congo go show power of who strong pass while Mail and Tunisia go try out score each oda

Egypt v Senegal

Cameroon v Algeria

Ghana v Nigeria

DR Congo v Morocco

Mali v Tunisia.

Wia dis foto come from, FIFA

Wetin be di final round

Di FIFA 2022 World Cup go see 32 teams compete.

Out of dis 32 Africa get 5 slots.

Di five kontris wey go represent Africa go come out from di winners of di final qualifying round.

Di kontris go play on home and away basis.

Di first round start wit 28 teams wey dey between 27 and 54 for FIFA ranking.