Imo state police arrest man wey allegedly plan to bury im neighbour son for grave e dig for room

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Imo state police

Police for Imo state tok how dem arrest one man for Ubommiri for Mbaitoli local goment area on 6, January 2022 ontop accuse say e try to bury im neighbour son for inside grave e dig for inside im apartment.

Di suspect wey police say dem arrest na 38 years old Francis Chukwura, E come from Umuiem in Onitsha North LGA for Anambra State, but but bin dey stay for Ubommiri.

According to di police tori, Chukwura bin almost commit di crime as im deceive im neighbour 14-year-old son, into im room to help am install WhatsApp application for im phone.

"Di boy wey no suspect innocently follow am enter im room wia e bin don already dig a grave-size pit.

Di boy, on seeing di grave-size pit for di room become suspicious and turn to run comot, wen Francis Chukwura pick cutlass and cut am several times for im head and body but, di young boy no stop to dey run and scream for help . Luckily, passers-by wey hear am dey shout, immediately alert di police patrol team for di area." Police tok.

Police say wen dem land di scene, dem gbab di suspect and rescue di victim with di epp of some members of di community.

Di victim now dey intensive care unit of one goment hospital and dey receive medical attention.Police add say di suspect na staff of federal medical centre (FMC) wey dem drive comot work and wey no presently get any means of lively hood.

"For im statement, e no fit give reasonable reason why e attempt to kill di victim and for what purpose. On di grave-size pit e dig for im room, e say im wife know and e bin do am to hurt im landlord for giving am quit notice." Police tok.

But wen dem ask di wife she deny wetin di man tok. She say on di 5th of January, 2022, she come back for night from her hawking business and surprise to see di grave-size pit wey dme dig for dia room. She say wen she ask am about am, e say, "e dey look for di dollars e bury for ground".

She say she become suspicious and afraid and di next morning afta she hold her three children and dem sleep throughout di night, e drive dem away. She go her broda house and tell am wetin hapun.

She say na for evening she receive phone call say dem don arrest her husband for attempting to kill one young boy for money ritual.