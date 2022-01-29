Federal Polytechnic Nekede don ban students from driving cars inside campus

Di management of di Federal Polytechnic Nekede for Imo state South East Nigeria, don ban di use of cars by students inside di school campus.

For inside memo dem release recently, di school explain say dem take di decision afta dem do emergency meeting concerning di way students dey use vehicles and dia 'flamboyant display of wealth' for inside di campus.

Afta di meeting, management comot wit decisions say students dey banned from driving cars inside di campus. Di memo also say na only staff na im dey allowed to drive car enta di school campus.

Di memo also say all students wey dey use vehicle must stop at di gate of di campus.

Di ban na wit immediate effect.

Why dem ban students from driving cars

Di tok-tok pesin for di polytechnic tell BBC Pidgin say di decision na 'preventive measure.'

According to Eva Nwosu, di school resond to di development dem notice of students 'excessive jubilation' wen dem finish dia final year exams.

"Wen students finish dia exams, especially those wey dey final class, dem go come up dey display some character wey no follow. Some of dem go come wit cars di day dem finish dia exams, dem go drive recklessly dey display for campus." E tok.

Meanwhile, di Student Union Goment President, SUG, of di school Nnanna Philip say di school no consult di union before dem take di decision and di outright ban no be di solution to control di reckless driving of students.

"Dis act of students driving vehicles reckless dey hapun like once a year during graduation. If we get rule wey say once e be graduation year like dis, make students no come school wit vehicles e go dey beta dan say make students no ride cars enta inside di school premises, e go increase stress. E for beta if dem just ban am during exam time." E tok.

Na common rule across Nigerian tertiary institutions?

Di ban of students from driving dia personal car on campus no be common rule across tertiary institutions for Nigeria.

But e no dey uncommon for tertiary institutions to modify dia rules and react to issues as dem dey hapun.

Wetin however dey common especially with private institutions na rules and regulations around dressing and conduct for campus.

For instance both University of Babcock and Covenant University get law wey ban di wearing of mini skirts for females and oda clothes wey show body.

Covenant University also ban di use of Jewellery such as neck chains, hand chains, bracelets, finger and toe rings, ankle chains for male students.

No be only private universities get rules around dress code too and conduct.