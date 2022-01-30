Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea: Live score, updates of Afcon 2021 quarter final game

30 January 2022, 20:14 WAT New Informate 4 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Senegal dey face Equatorial Guinea to battle for a spot for di Afcon 2021 semi - finals for Cameroon.

Na dem be di favourite to win today despite say dem never impress so far.

Aliou Cisse side don only score three goals - but dem never concede. Injury-time Sadio Mane penalty na dia only goal for di group stages - and Mane and Bamba Dieng score as dem beat Cape Verde for di last 16.

Equatorial Guinea, wey rank 114th for di world, be surprise quarter-finalists.

Dis na dia third time for di Africa Cup of Nations - although dem reach di semis for 2015.

Check out how di game de go live.

First Half

1 Min: KICK-OFF

Senegal 0-0 Equatorial Guinea

Game don start. We go see one of di great Afcon shocks?

3 Mins: Both keepers get early touch of di ball and Senegal Famara Diedhiou half-volley wide long afta di whistle bin go for a free-kick.

4 Mins: First shot of di game as Equatorial Guinea Iban Edu make effort over from 20 yards out.

8 Mins: Emilio Nsue cross for Equatorial Guinea and Iban Ebu get ready to head am for di centre but di ball no reach am.

9 Mins:

YELLOW CARD

Equatorial Guinea defender Carlos Akapo catch Saliou Ciss elbow for face and di Senegal player get yellow card.

Akapo roll for ground small and di physios come on.

10 Mins: E don come back on and im team get corner afta some great work from Emilio Nsue.

11 Mins: Senegal clear from di corner but Sadio Mane no fit mount counter-attack.

12 Mins: Sadio Mane come down 30 yards out. Chance dey to shoot from dis free-kick?

14 Mins: Idrissa Gueye step up to take di free-kick. E no work.

16 Mins: As e be say you no go fit tell which of these teams suppose be di mega-favourites.

17 Mins: Senegal full-back Saliou Ciss go down di left but dem head im cross away. Dat free-kick na dia only shot so far.

Now dem get a second shot as Boulaye Dia effort dey blocked from Sadio Mane cut-back.

18 Mins: Senegal second booking as Pape Gueye get yellow card for stopping one counter-attack.