Regina King son: Ian Alexander Jr pikin of Oscar winning actor die days afta social media post

Ian Alexander Jr, di only pikin of Oscar-winning actor and director Regina King, don die for di age of 26 years old.

Local tori pipo quote statement from Regina King wey her representative release on her behalf afta di death of her son;

"Our family dey devastated for di deepest level by di loss of Ian. E be such a bright light wey care so deeply about di happiness of odas,"

"Our family ask for respectful consideration during dis private time," di statement tok.

Dem no officially announce di cause of di death.

Days before Ian Alexander Jr death, e bin post for im Twitter page on 15 January say; "I no tink Instagram dey healthy for me."

Just last week, e mama, Regina use her Instagram to advise her followers to support her son new single, Green Eyes.

Last year, Ian Alexander Jr bin write heartfelt tribute to e mama for her 50th birthday.

"To have you as my mother na di greatest gift I fit ask for. To be all wey you be and always still get di time to be there, love and support me unconditionally dey truly remarkable," e write for one Instagram post last year.

Late Ian Alexander Jr na Regina King only child, wey she born for her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

E be musician and DJ wey dey perform under di name "Desduné," according to im Instagram page.