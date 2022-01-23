Yaoundé nightclub explosion for Cameroon kill 16 pipo

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Thierry Ngongang/Twitter

16 pipo die, odas injure for inside explosion weh e happen for cultural complex, LIV's night club Yacuba for Bastos neighbourhood, high class quarter for inside Yaoundé, Cameroon.

According to Communication Minister, Rene Emmanuel Sadi, de source of de explosion na fireworks weh de di eva use inside de cultural complex.

Fire start for ceiling, den cause two explosions, pipo panic inside de night club and commotion start as pipo wan run out.

Among de pipo weh die na Colonel and e wife and oda military officers die.

Officials don put de die-bodies for Military Hospital mortuary for Ekounou quarters.

Eight pipo weh deh get wound di receive treatment for Yaoundé Central hospital.

When de explosion happen, Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, Communication Minister Rene Sadi go evaluate de situation.

Cameroon dey currently host di Africa Cup of Nations and Yaoundé na one of di cities dem dey play game for.

Cameroon di play Comoros for Olembe Stadiums on Monday, some kilometres for de explosion site

Some pipo bi first check say na terrorist attack as armed groups di fight for Northwest and Southwest regions.