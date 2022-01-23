Used car sales and prices: See wetin dey affect di price of foreign used-cars and why e dey increase

one hour wey don pass

One research by motoring group for UK show say di price of second hand cars continue dey increase for rates wey dem neva see before.

Di AA Cars company say more pipo dey consider to buy used cars sake of low supply of new vehicles.

"Three to five-year-old Ford Fiestas, wey be di most popular for AA Cars website, don cost £9,770 compared to £7,448 wey dem dey sell am two years ago", di company tok.

Industry figures show say "nearly new" used cars now dey on particular high demand.

E get a number of factor wey don make di price of used car go up

Global shortage of computer chip

Global shortage of computer chips wey dem dey use in car production, plus oda materials like copper, aluminium and cobalt, don lead to fewer new vehicles rolling off production lines.

Wey don make more buyers dey turn to di used-car market. wey don push up prices.

"Di shortage of new cars dey linked to lack of parts", di oga of Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) for di UK, Mike Hawes tok.

"Wen lockdowns force production lines to stop, microchip manufacturers divert di chips wey dem go normally use for new cars to di consumer electronics market,"

Oga Mike say supply of new cars neva fully recover.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Marshall Motors, wey be one of UK top ten car dealerships, tell BBC say im don record revenue and underlying profit for di first half of di year.

Chief executive Daksh Gupta say di company don "see exceptional market tailwinds for di used car market" as a shortage of computer chips reduce di numbers of new cars on di market.

"Ultimately wetin dis one don do be say e don push di price of used car up significantly," im tell BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

Im add am say e dey "difficult to tok" how long high demand for used cars go dey "because di whole situation dey linked to new car supply".

"Di position dey unclear and many manufacturers dey get to deal wit very complex production challenges," e tok. "We expect dis disruption to go well into 2022."

Wetin dis one mean for Nigeria Used car market?

Nigeria no dey big on car production. Dis one mean say many dealers dey rely on importation of used cars from abroad.