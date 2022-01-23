Mercy Aigbe: Nollywood actress 'boo' post wit Kazim Adeoti dey cause reaction on social media

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Mercy Aigbe

Fans of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe don react afta she post foto of herself and one man wit caption of 'boo' for her Instagram page.

Di movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 23, 2022, wia celebrate di man, Kazim Adeoti on im birthday.

"Na my Boo birthday in a bit, thank you for being amazing " na so she write for di post.

For April 2021, di actress bin post engagement ring wey she tok say "I said Yes to di owner".

"Thank you, God, of many chances " she add for di caption of di post.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Mercy Aigbe

Dis news dey come five years afta Mercy separate from her former husband , Lanre Gentry for 2017.

Meanwhile, many of her fans enta social media to congratulate her.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/ Mercy Aigbe

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Mercy Aigbe

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Mercy Aigbe

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Mercy Aigbe

Wetin we know about Kazim Adeoti?

Adeoti na businessman wit interest for di entertainment industry.

Im be partner/investor wit IbakaTV.

Ibakatv na Video-on-demand platform for Nollywood movies.

According to one local popular blogger, Adeoti dey married wit children.

Wia dis foto come from, Mercy Aigbe

Who be Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe na Nigerian actress, director and businesswoman. She dey popular for Nigerian Yoruba films.

Dem born her for January 1, 1978 for Edo state southern Nigeria. She come from Benin City, di capital of Edo state.

She get OND for financial studies from di Polytechnic of Ibadan.

She come further her education and graduate wit degree for Theatre Arts for University of Lagos.

Mercy Aigbe start her acting career as she feature for some soap operas wey include:

Di popular TV drama series Papa Ajasco. She join Nollywood industry fully for 2016.