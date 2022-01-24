Burkina Faso: Gunshots sound for several barracks for Ouagadougou as soldiers revolt

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Di military don dey battle to stop a long time insurgency

Gunshots sound near di presidential palace for Burkina Faso capital as sojas riot.

Pipo hear gunfire sounds for several barracks for Ouagadougou, as sojas dey demand di sacking of military chiefs, and more resources to fight militant Islamists.

Hundreds of pipo bin come out in support of di troops, e force di authorities to introduce night time curfew.

Goment say dem don contain di crisis.

Dem dismiss rumour of new coup attempt, just over a week afta dem detai11 sojas for allegedly planning coup.

For di latest sign say pipo no happy with President Roch Kaboré's goment over im failure to stop di Islamist insurgency wey don worry di West African state since 2015.

Protesters in support of di sojas set fire to di ruling party headquarters.

Pipo hear gunshots for military camps for di west and south of di capital, and for di air base near di main airport.

Sojas wey dem find guilty of a coup attempt for 2015 dey prison for di camp for di west, wey dem call Sangoule Lamizana.

Pipo also hear sound of shooting for military bases for di northern towns of Kaya and Ouahigouya, di US embassy tok..

Di sojas wey bin dey revolt make several demands, including:

di dismissal of di army chief of staff and di head of di intelligence service

di deployment of more troops to di front line to fight di insurgents

better care for wounded sojas, and di families of those wey die for battle.

But for inside televised address to di nation earlier, Defence Minister Barthélémy Simporé say na "localised, limited" incidents "inside a few barracks", and say dem no target any of di "republican institutions".

Gen Simporé ask pipo to continue with dia normal activities, say di goment go release further information in due course.

E no clear wia President Kaboré dey, but di defence minister deny rumours wey dey spread for social media say e dey under arrest.