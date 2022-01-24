Nigeria vs Tunisia: Afcon 2021 and oda times Super Eagles suffer shock exit from football tournament

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kanu Nwankwo dey cry afta e miss penalty for Nigeria Vs Cameroon Afcon 2000

Many football loving Nigerians dey go through tough times after Tunisia knock out dia beloved Super Eagles from di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon, tournament wey dey happun for Cameroon.

For post match interview, Nigeria Super Eagles manager Austin Eguavoen say im team no suppose loose dia match against Tunisia, say im boys give in dia all.

Eguavoen say "We come wit mission and we give all. I no fit fault di boys, dem fight for am but just say e no suppose be".

"I no like to tok about referees unto say dem be masters, Iwobi red can no be dangerous play e no deserve red card" na so Eguavoen tok.

Di coach say di referee make some wrongs calls during di match, say e get times wey e suppose allow play to continue for di Super Eagles afta a rough play, but e no allow dose advantage.

E say wetin happun be say one of im players do mistake, wrong timing, say dat na di only opportunity Tunisia get and dem use am.For many, wetin happun bring back painful memories of similar football heartbreaks wey happun in di past, wen di Eagles dey fly only to come down crashing for di next hurdle.See some oda times wey Super Eagles fans don suffer painful heartbreaks for football tournaments.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Uche Okechukwu and Diego Maradonna for Nigeria vs Argentina US 94

USA 94 FIFA World Cup

For many dis na number one on di list because of how Eagles mesmerise di whole football world for dis tournament.

Na di first time Nigeria qualify for di FIFA World Cup afta several attempts in di past and dem show di world say dem mean business from di word go.

Afta dem demolish Greece and Bulgaria for di group stages and only losing to Diego Maradona's Argentina by a goal, many tip Nigeria to go all di way.

Just as e happun on Sunday against Tunisia, di Eagles bin dey fly high with confidence before dem jam Italy wia dem lose 2-1 courtesy Roberto Baggio wey be world best player dat time.

Many fans cry afa Eagles exit, till dis day, some analysts say dat na di best world cup outing wey Nigeria don ever do.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Taribo West for Nigeria Vs Denmark France 98

France 98 FIFA World Cup

Dis na anoda major heartbreak for Nigerians because of how rich and talented dis Eagles squad carry go France.

Eagles beat Bulgaria and di talented Spanish team wey get di likes of Raul Gonzales, Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique for dia line up to finish di group on a high despite losing to Paraguay in di final match.

But as dem draw Nigeria against Denmark for round of 16, some Eagles fans begin celebrate saying Nigeria go demolish di Europeans.

On match day, millions gather to watch di match just to be disappointed as Denmark thrash Nigeria 4-1 to send dem packing from di tournament.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kanu, Okocha and Babangida for Afcon 2000

AFCON 2000

Na Ghana and Nigeria host dis Afcon for di year 2000 and just two years from di heartbreak of France 98 World Cup, Super Eagles bin wan prove to dia fans say dem still strong especially given say na home tournament wey dem dey host.

Eagles with di likes of Taribo West at di back and Jay Jay Okocha for midfield show say na team wey hold ground wella and from di beginning of di tournament na wetin dem show as dem dislodge di likes of South African Bafana Bafana and Terange Lions of Senegal with ease.

But as e reach di final match against Cameroon, na dia kasala burst, afta di match 2-2 afta extra time, Nigeria's Victor Ikpeba lose im penalty to give di Indomitable lions victory over dia fierce rivals.