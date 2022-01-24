Hanifa Abubakar death: Police charge Hanifa murder suspects go court

24 January 2022

Police don charge di suspects ontop di murder of Hanifa Abubakar go court for Kano state.

Earlier on Monday, police bin tell BBC Pidgin say dem don conclude dia investigations over kidnap and murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar wey happun for Kano state wey dey northern Nigeria and dem go charge di suspects go court.

Tok-tok pesin for Kano Police Command SP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC Pidgin say dem don finish dia investigations, don apprehend all di suspects and na court remain.

"As I dey tok to you, we don finish our investigations and push everything to our legal unit so likely by tomorrow we go charge di suspects to court."

Dis na as on Sunday, some unknown pesins put fire for Noble Kids College building, one of di two schools wey main suspect for Hanifa murder, Abdulmalik Tanko dey run.

Tok-tok pesin for Kano Fire Service Saminu Yusuf tell BBC Pidgin say di fire on Sunday night and dia men rush to put am under control.

BBC Pidgin visit family house of Hanifa Abubakar and pipo still dey visit to pay dia condolences over wetin happun to dia daughter.

Hanifa mama wey dey dia dey receive guest still dey seriously affected over di death of her pikin.

'Justice for Hanifa'

Justice for Hanifa begin trend afta police discover di remains of Hanifa inside Northwest Preparatory school for Tudun Murtala area of Kano city - na school wey she dey attend and dem arrest three pipo over di case including her teacher.

Family of Hanifa dey call for justice.

Pipo of Kawaji area of Kano state dey in shock afta dem discover Hanifa deadi-bodi.

Dem bin kidnap her on di 4th of December, 2021 as she dey return from Islamic school with her friends.

Tori of Hanifa kidnap touch many pipo on social media at di time as dem see foto of di young girl.

Abubakar Abdulsalam, papa of Hanifa bin share im last moments with im daughter.

Abdulsalam wey say dem still dey in shock over wetin happun but at di same time know say na test from God.

E say, "as Hanifa prepare to comot for school on dat particular Saturday she come meet am.

"She come meet me say she don prepare for Islamiyah (Islamic school) I come tell her say make she pray and for my presence she come repeat di prayer."

"Afta, she turn to di mother tell her say mummy, if you dey come back from market helep me buy Alewar madara (milk candy)."

Dat na di final moments Abubakar spend with im daughter.

"Wetin I go dey always remember about her na day Hanifa na very lively and smart girl, all di neighbours love her and her father na her favourite." Abdulsalam tok.

Cases of missing children in Nigeria

E dey difficult to place actual number ontop di cases of children wey dey miss for Nigeria through kidnappings and abductions wey no relate to banditry and Boko Haram. But e dey hapun and tori dey come out about am well-well.

For 2nd of August 2021, 32-year-old Bilikisu Salisu also become victim. She say dem steal her three year old pikin-Kusina Salisu.

E hapun for Dakwa Community near Deidei for Bwari Area Council of Abuja, Nigeria capital.

She bin send di pikin and her sister to go buy pepper for her to make food- dem go buy di pepper come back house.

She come later go out to play around 5-6 pm and no return home again till date.