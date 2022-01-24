Gozie Okeke: Nigerian gospel artist explain why e collect money wey native doctor spray am

Wia dis foto come from, GoZIE OKEKE

Nigerian gospel singer, Gozie Okeke don blast pipo wey question why native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki go spray am money as e dey perform for one event for Oba, Anambra state, South-East Nigeria.

Okeke reply im critics say notin dey bad if native doctor spray am money.

For inside video e share, e say im only dey appreciate di native doctor, Akwa Okuko wey show am love as e dey spray am money.

E say "Di man begin dey spray me money, e come wit plenty money and na my duty to appreciate am because e show me love, I no see anytin wey dey bad for wetin I do."

Im reaction dey come afta viral video show how di well-known herbalist from Oba-Idemili South Local Goment Area for Anambra state take spray di gospel artiste money.

Di gospel artiste wey dey popular for im Akanchawa song condemn dos wey criticise am, e say na why many of dem dey poor because dem no dey tink far.

E claim say many pipo go miss heaven because dem no dey mind dia business.

Di artist also shade im colleagues wey criticise am say if na dem dey im position, shey dem no go collect di money?

E say shey na Holy Ghost fire dem go dey shout?

Who be Gozie Okeke

Gozie Okeke na Nigerian gospel artist and music producer wey dey popular for im best selling album "Akanchawa".

Dem born am for 24 May 1974.