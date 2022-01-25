Adewale Quoyum: 16-year-old boy use generator engine to turn bicycle to motor bike
16-year-old Adewale Qoyum wey convert im bicycle to motorbike wit di use of generator engine say na lack of money to buy new bike ginger am.
Di SS3 student siddon wit BBC Pidgin to narrate how im take do am.
Di invention wey take am eight months come wit plenty challenges but e dey happy say at di end of di day im achieve im dream as im no need pay transport to anywhere e wan go again.