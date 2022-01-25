Adewale Quoyum: 16-year-old boy use generator engine to turn bicycle to motor bike

Dem no support media player for your device

Adewale Quoyum: 16-year-old boy use generator engine to turn bicycle to motor bike

one hour wey don pass

16-year-old Adewale Qoyum wey convert im bicycle to motorbike wit di use of generator engine say na lack of money to buy new bike ginger am.

Di SS3 student siddon wit BBC Pidgin to narrate how im take do am.