Ectopic pregnancy: Everything you need know about ectopic pregnancy as Bovi wife narrate her experience

43 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/KrisAshimonye

"I wake up wit excruciating pain. I no fit move, I no even fit turn, I had to stay still to control di pain.", Kris Asimonye Ugboma wife of Nigerian comedian, Bovi, narrate how she undergo surgery afta one ectopic pregnancy scata for inside one of her fallopian tubes.

For inside one long post wey she put on her instagram page, Kris share video and foto of herself as she dey for hospital.

She say she begin feel chronic stomach ache on January 14, 2022.

"I bin fit hold pain well-well but dis one pass labour pain."

"I no fit control am, I reluctantly call my husband. Im bin don ask me to go hospital several times for di day before dis moment."

"30 minutes later, dis pain no even go away. My husband again, ask make I go hospital but I tok no."

She say she tell her husband say she go dey fine , "tomorrow I go come back home."

Kris say she use pain killers and as e be like di pain don dey go down until about one hour later wen she begin feel like say she wan pass out.

"I call 999 but I no fit speak, then I pass out. Somehow, I miraculously wake up to plenti missed calls from di emergency service."

She still explain how she later put on her wig , and begin head to her pikin school. "I bin tink say di pain don reduce, she tok.

"I promise say I go see my son by 10am and I no go disappoint am, so I push my pain aside, order taxi & find myself dey limp to im school."

"Di minute wey David school nurse see me, she fit tell say I no dey okay. God use dis lady to force me into one car and she specifically ask di driver to take me straight to di hospital."

"2 hours later, I pass out again as we dey wait to see di doctor and di nurses no even dey aware of wetin dey go on."

Kris explain say all di test wey she do to see if na infection come back negative.

She add say "I tell dem I no fit go home without seeing di doctor. I don faint twice today.

Dem later place a call to di gynaecologist and di next tin she hear be "get a wheel chair and carry her go di gynaecology & maternity ward, Kris explain for her long Instagram post.

Na afta scan dem break am to her say she get ectopic pregnancy and e rupture for inside one of her tubes. Doctor tell her say she dey bleed for her tummy.

Kris say dem carry her enta surgery immediately.

"I no fit process wetin dey go on. I need strength at dat point, I no even fit pray. I no fit call anyone because di last thing wey I want na panic "

"For di first time for my life, I really craved for strength. And e dey beyond physical strength.

"I dey physically, emotionally & mentally drained", she say her husband, Bovi don already dey panic.

"Before dem wheel me into di theatre, everything wey I fit tok na "I dey go to come out alive and stronger."

For di end of her post , Kris say she dey grateful to dey alive and also thank all di pipo wey dey around her at dat time.

Wetin be ectopic pregnancy and wetin be di symptoms?

From wetin National Health service for UK explain, Ectopic pregnancy na wen one fertilised egg plant imself outside of di womb, mostly for one of di fallopian tubes.

Di fallopian tubes na di tubes wey dey connect di ovaries to di womb. If egg hook inside dem, e no go develop into a baby and pesin health fit dey at risk if di pregnancy continue.

Unfortunately, e no possible to save di pregnancy. Dem dey comot am wit medicine or operation.

How to know say you get ectopic pregnancy

Ectopic pregnancy no dey always get symptoms and dem fit only detect am during routine pregnancy scan.

If you get symptoms, e dey always develop between di 4th and 12th week of pregnancy.

Symptoms fit be combination of:

missed period and other signs of pregnancy

tummy pain low down on 1 side

vaginal bleeding or brown watery discharge

pain for di tip of your shoulder

discomfort wen you dey pee or poo