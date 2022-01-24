Fuel Subsidy Removal: Why Nigeria Goment make U-turn on top removal of fuel subsidy

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Nigeria Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed say goment don march break on top im plan to remove fuel subsidy for di kontri.

Di Minister yarn say di suspension na till further notice during one ogbonge meeting wit legislators for inside di National Assembly for Abuja, di Nigerian capital.

She further explain give say afta dem look inside di timing of di fuel subsidy removal and di fact say in flation for di kon tri dey high, di president Muhammadu Buhari come reason am say di whole tin go cause plenti hardship for ordinary Nigerians and di president no like dat kain tin.

She further explain give say for di 2022 budget, dem be make provision for fuel subsidy from January to June and dat na from July na im subsidy for no dey.

she further explain give say dem go kon tinue to hold discussion wit different actors to ensure say dem dem rehabilitate di four national refin series wey get capacity to refine 450 000 barrels of of crude oil per day-as e go reduce di importation of petrol to di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

She add say need dey to amend di budget and include subsidy from July.

Still on di budget, di Minister of state for Petroleum, Timipriye Sylva na wey dem need to put di moni in side budget wey dem don pass, di lawmaker gatz do verytin for dia power to make sure everything go on as planned.

Senate president Ahmed Lawal say im believe na say make goment handle di issue of removal of fuel subsidy wit care and good planning.

E say goment must make arrangement to absorb di shock wey di subsidy removal go cause di ordinary Nigerians

E say tru-true dem di ab use di fuel subsidy and na very big challenge to di growth and development of di kontri but di timing for di removal of di subsidy no dey clear and di impact on di pipo go bring tears for pipo face.

E further yarn give say dem go dey hold meeting wit all stakeholders to ensure say dem find di right way to remove di subsidy and execute am in such away wey e no go too affect Nigerians.

Wetin be subsidy and how e take affect Nigeria economy?

Fuel subsidy be sometin wey dem dey call under-recovery and na im be di underpriced sales of petrol.

Di official reason for oil subsidies na to reduce di impact of rising global oil prices on Nigerians.

Fuel subsidy don dey di kontri since di 1970s.

Dem institutionalise am for 1977, under di regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo wit di promulgation of di Price Control Act wey make am illegal for some products (including petrol) to dey sold above di regulated price.

Between 2006-2018 Nigeria spend about 10 trillion Naira on petroleum subsidies.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kontri pipo for Nigeria bin do nation-wide protest for 2012 against former President Jonathan plan to comot fuel subsidy

Goment don try to remove am before?

Since Nigeria transition to civilian rule for 1979, many administrations and regimes don try to comot subsidy.

President Shehu Shagari bin raise di price of petrol in 1982, from 15.3 kobo a litre to 20 kobo.

For 1986 President Ibrahim Babangida announce partial removal of oil subsidies, which see petrol price increase from 20 kobo to 39 kobo per litre. Dis one follow di implementation of di Structural Adjustment Program wey di International Monetary Fund set.

Den for 2012 President Goodluck Jonathan chook hand to remove fuel subsidy pata-pata.

Di mata cause so much gbege and protest sotay di president no do and add 30% back to di fuel price.

For June 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari administration tok say dem sef go remove fuel subsidy as dem follow give approval to di Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency to remove di price cap wey dey for petrol.