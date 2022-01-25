Bogoso explosion Ghana: Rider wey e motorbike crash with mining truck wey cause incident narrate en experience

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Many houses destroy for di blast

Rider behind motorbike wey preliminary investigations reveal say crash with mining truck give account of what he witness for de Bogoso explosion wey hapun for West of Ghana.

He explain say people dey share different accounts of what happen, some even say he burn to death but he no die.

At least 14 pipo die and like 60 injure afta di ogbonge explosion hapun near di mining town of Bogoso.

De rider, Philip Mensah who dey receive treatment after de accident reveal say at de time de explosion happen, den some good Samaritans carry am go hospital.

He explain say some car ahead of am pull in stand brake, which force am to pull en brakes.

In de process, another car knock am from behind wey he fall plus de motorbike dey slide for ground.

"I no see de car wey hit me from behind. But one taxi driver and vulcaniser carry me go Aseda hospital inside taxi" he talk JoyNews Maxwell Agbagba who visit am after de accident.

Philip explain say "I dey lay for de hospital for like 30 minutes as de nurses dey come treat me wey we hear say something blast."

"Sake of de blast de nurses all run away, me too I komot from de bed dey run... later wey dem say de fire no go catch here so dem make I return to de bed" he explain.

De eyewitness explain say 15 minutes after de blast, he see say dem dey bring people to de hospital.

"De doctors and nurses for de hospital go fit confirm dis my story" he add.

He explain say he no sure wen de said truck wey dey carry explosives collide plus en truck.

Wia dis foto come from, Skyy FM Wetin we call dis foto, Victim of di blast dey collect treatment

Preliminary investigations by police

Preliminary investigations by Ghana police service be say de accident happen after collision between mining truck den motorcycle.

Dem explain say a third vehicle den high tension pole wey burn also contribute to de damages wey happen last week Thursday.

Inside videos wey circulate for social media, you go see as one one truck dey burn in de middle of de road wey people dey video de incident dey walk towards am.

While dem dey approach de burning truck, de tin just explode with a loud bang.

Authority say dem don rescue most of di victims and dem go on admission for different hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.

Govment already open investigations into de accident wey authorities say claim 14 lives.

Dis be de latest number of people wey die after initial report say dem 17 people die.

National Disaster Management Organiser (NADMO) say de accident displace over 900 people from de area.

President Nana Akufo-Addo say dem no go spare any effort to ensure di rapid return of normalcy for di residents of Apiate.