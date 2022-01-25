Olembe stadium stampede update: Eight pipo die, odas injure during Cameroon vs Comoros for Afcon 2021

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

At least eight pipo don die inside stampede wey happun for Olembe stadium as dem bin dey play Africa Cup of Nations match for Cameroon on Monday.

Several odas also injure for di stampede.

One video footage show as football fans dey struggle to enta di Paul Biya stadium for di neighbourhood of di capital Yaoundé.

Di Govnor of Cameroon central region, Naseri Paul Biya tell AP News say more casualties still fit dey.

Anoda report say some children also lost consciousness sake of di stampede.

Di stadium fit carry 60,000 pipo but because of Covid restrictions dem reduce di capacity to 80%.

Match officials wey dem quote tok say some 50,000 pipo bin dey try enta to watch di match.

Stampede for di entrance to di stadium don cause "half a dozen deaths and dozens dey injure", na so state broadcaster CRTV take report di incident.

Confederation of African Football Football (CAF) for inside statement say dem dey aware of di incident and currently dey torchlight di situation.

Dem say dem dey try get more informate on wetin happun.

Di statement add say CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe don send di General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba go di hospital for Yaoundé to visit di supporters wey injure.

Nick Cavell, producer for BBC Africa, wey dey di match say tori of di stampede no reach di crowd inside until di reports begin fly up and down for social media.

Pipo shoes and oda tins full di entrance of di stadium, e tok.

Nurse Olinga Prudence tell AP say some of di pipo wey injure dey "desperate condition".