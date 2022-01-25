Sammie Okposo: Nigerian gospel artiste openly apologise to im wife for infidelity

Nigerian gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo don openly apologise to im wife Ozioma say e dey intimate wit anoda woman during im recent trip to America for di ending of 2021.

Oga Sammie wey post di open confession for im social media page say im bin dey involved inside intimate relationship wit a lady wen e travel abroad.

Di artiste wey dey popular for im Wellu-Wellu song also publicly tell im wife, say im dey very sorry and e regret im actions as e know say im don cause her plenty pains.

"On my recent trip go USA (late 2021), I dey intimately involved wit a lady, I know say dis one no dey appropriate as a married man and a minister of di gospel. I dey ashamed and regret my actions as e don cause plenty pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and I.

"To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry say I put you through dis shameful and embarrassing situation. I break your trust and disappoint you.

Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgement dey important to me. I pray I go eventually dey able to build back di trust and confidence every single day forth." E tok.

E also apologise to im fans and oda ministers of di gospel for im behaviour and im moral failure.

"I wan take dis moment and apologise to all fathers and mothers of di Faith and ministers of di Gospel for my behaviour and moral failure.

To all di pipo wey don be part of my ministry, follow my ministry or know me personally, I dey truly sorry for disappointing you. I regret any pain or disappointment wey dis news of my moral failure and poor judgement fit don cause una and I dey truly sorry for disappointing you.

I humbly ask make you continue to pray for me."