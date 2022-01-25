Adewale Quoyum: Nigerian student convert bicycle to motorbike wit generator engine

one hour wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, 16 year-old boy turn generator to motor bike

One 16 year old teenager, for Nigeria Adewale Quoyum don make headlines wit im new invention as e convert bicycle to motorbike (Okada) wit generator engine.

Di SS3 Student wey dey live for Ayobo area for Lagos state siddon wit BBC Pidgin to narrate how e take achieve dis ogbonge tin.

E say many pipo bin discourage am along di way as im dey try convert im bicycle to motorbike wit generator engine but im papa dey always encourage am to push harder.

How Quoyum take bring dis innovation to life

Normally, generator engine no suppose fit work for bicycle as di generator engine work na only to produce light - make e dey produce light.

Quoyum say wetin im do na to add clutch to di engine and na wetin make di bicycle dey move like motorbike be dat.

Di motorbike also na automatic, no be manual.

E add say wetin ginger im interest na say im wan buy Okada but im no get money and to get beta Okada now, even if na second hand, pesin go get more than N100,000.

E say di money wey im spend for di conversion na just N30,000 as wetin e buy na engine from Hausa pipo wey dey sell scrap and e fix sometins for di engine to make am dey kampe.

How di innovation journey take start for Quoyum

Quoyum say na wen e be 10 years old for JSS 1, im papa go register am for blacksmith workshop wey also dey repair generator because im play too much.

E say na from dia, im begin develop di interest to do something wey different and na wia di idea to build motorbike come from be dat.

Di innovation wey take am eight months come wit plenty trials and errors before e successfully finish am.

E say at a point, im bin wan give up but im papa continue to dey encourage am.

Challenges wey e face

Quoyum say wetin hard am pass as im dey construct di motorbike na say nobody dey to ask for direction, nobody dey to consult for help, everything na im own idea.

E say many pipo discourage am say wetin e dey try do no go work and im bin wan give up.

But e say since e complete dis im bike, im no dey pay for transport again. If anything spoil for di body, e go fix am.

Quoyum papa and oda pipo reactions

Quoyum say afta e successfully do di conversion, di pipo wey discourage am initially begin dey hail am.

E say since e complete dis im bike, "I no dey pay for transport again. If anything spoil for di body, I go repair am."

"One lesson I learn from di construction of dis motorbike na say nothing dey impossible, if you dey determined to do something, you go do am." Quoyum tok.

Quoyum papa, Adewole Shuaib say di family dey very happy wit im invention. E explain say na since Quoyum dey small, e don dey try fix tins around di house and build small-small tins like remote control.

Di papa say di plan dem get for am na to further im education to study mechanical engineering for tertiary institution.

Di papa also call on goment to support im son dream as im no go fit on im own help am to achieve im full potentials as im be Okada rider.