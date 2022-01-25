Mercy Aigbe don marry her new boo Kazim Adeoti?

Although Nigerian Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe neva come out to officially confam say she don dey marry her new bobo, Kazim Adeoti, many of her fans and colleagues don however begin dey send congratulatory messages give her.

Di movie maker recently share fotos of her and oga Kazim Adeoti during im birthday anniversary wey make pipo dey wonder if di couple don marry.

Di captions she give di fotos also suggest say dem dey into serious relationship.

For one of her post on top her verified Instagram page, Mercy describe hersef as Hajia Kazeem Adeoti and Agbeke Aya D'owner.

She also describe di new bobo as her King, her boo, her bestie and gist partner.

Her latest post on Instagram also tok about 'honeymoon'.

Oga Kazeem Adeoti wey be business man bin catch di attention of many Nigerians afta di popular Nollywood actress flaunt two of dem pictures togeda on her social media page days before im birthday.

She post say "Na my boo birthday in a bit. Thank you for being amazing."

Many of her colleagues and fans like Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Akpotha, Georgina Onuoha, Laide Bakare, Linda Osifo, Omowunmi Ajiboye, Moyo Lawal and plenty odas react wit love emojis and congratulations.

For April 2021, di actress bin post engagement ring wey she tok say "I said Yes to di owner".

"Thank you, God, of many chances " she add for di caption of di post.

Dis news dey come five years afta Mercy separate from her former husband, Lanre Gentry for 2017.

Who be Kazim Adeoti

Kazim Adeoti na man of di moment since Mercy Aigbe throw am for public eye.

Di Yoruba filmmaker na movie marketer and founder of Adekaz Productions.

E dey popular for Yoruba movie industry as e dey behind some of di biggest movies for di sector.

E bin don marry and e get four children wit im wife Funsho.

Who be Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe na Nigerian actress, director and businesswoman. She dey popular for Nigerian Yoruba films.

Dem born her for January 1, 1978 for Edo state southern Nigeria. She come from Benin City, di capital of Edo state.

She get OND for financial studies from di Polytechnic of Ibadan.

She come further her education and graduate wit degree for Theatre Arts for University of Lagos.

Mercy Aigbe start her acting career wen she feature for some soap operas.

Di popular TV drama series Papa Ajasco na one of am. She join Nollywood industry fully for 2016.