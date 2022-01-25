Jaruma Arrested: Court remand Kayamata seller for prison afta Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniel husband petition police against am

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Di FCT Upper Court don remand popular sex therapist and aphrodisiac seller Hauwa Saidu wey dey popular as Jaruma for Suleja prison.

Di police arraign Jaruma for court on top four-count charge of defamation of character, criminal intimidation, injurious falsehood, publishing falsehood to incite di public to hate Prince Ned Nwoko

Jaruma plead not guilty to di charges and im lawyer apply for bail which di judge adjourn to Friday to hear di application and ask dem keep her for Suleja prison till den.

Di police arrest Jaruma afta Prince Ned Nwoko- Reginal Daniel billionaire husband write petition on di 20th of December, 2021 to di Inspector General of Police on di lie wey Jaruma allegedly tok about am and im family on top social media.

Di charges

Jaruma wey be professional aphrodisiac seller wey dey popular as " Kayanmatta" dey answer to four count charges.

Di charges na defamation of character and Injurious falsehood.

She dey also answer to Intimidation and publication of false news wit intent to cause offence against di public peace. Wit dis four count charges wey dem sama for Jaruma head, She plead not guilty to all di charges.

According to tori pipo NAN di Counsel to Jaruma Mr James Odibe tell court orally to grant her bail on self recognition or alternatively di most liberal terms.

Him promise say di defendant no go jump bail but court no gree.

Jaruma arrest, Police Investigation/ arraignment

Wia dis foto come from, other

Di police lawyer, Edwin Inegbinosa tell BBC pidgin say Afta IGP get di petition e ask di S squad department to investigate di mata.

Oga Inegbinosa say afta dia investigation, dem come arrest and arraign Jaruma for court wia dem read out di charges to am.

Jaruma plead not guilty to di charges and im lawyer give oral application for bail but di judge say dem go hear di application for bail till 28 January, 2022.

Ned lawyer, Bryan Ukaegbu say last Friday wen dem arrest her she bin come wit pikin and dem come allow am go sake of her condition and base on self recognition.

Dis na afta dem rush go one court for Mpape to arraign her and by di time dem reach dia, di court don close.

Wetin dey inside di petition

Ned Nwoko through im lawyers write petition against Jaruma to di Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command on 20th December, 2021.

Inside di petition dem highlight di following

Say Hauwa Saidu Mohammed wey be di Chief Executive Officer of Jaruma Empire dey champion crusade wey dey based on heinous vilification, calumniation, prevarication wey dey targeted to telling lies and rumours against dia client Ned Nwoko.

Say di lies dey capable of tarnishing im image and fit make pipo to hate am.

Say Jaruma no be only detractor of dia client but she also be fraudulent miscreant, wey dey known to dey extort money from unsuspecting members of di society through di sake of di unlicensed and unauthorised love potions and oda illicit products wey lack efficacy.

Say she use her instagram and oda social media platforms to cyber-bully, troll and reap from dia client good name by spreading hate speech and make false references and statements for dia client break up wit im former wife Lady Laila Charani as she post pictures and videos wey dey capable to mislead di public.

Say Jaruma get questionable character, low moral values and she be serial drug abuser and merchandiser distributor of illicit drug.

Dem call on FCT Police Command through di petition to :

Investigate her alleged criminal conducts.

Investigate her for selling unlicensed and unauthorized "love" potion to unsuspecting members of di public.

Investigate her claim say na her love potion naim make Ned and Im wife Laila marriage scatter.

Investigate her for di illegal "Fortwin aperti dine drug wey she dey sell illegally.

Make dem medically examine her through blood and urine samples to establish say di illegal drugs no dey her system.

Investigate her hate speech and cyber- bullying and oda tins wey dem mention.

Who be Jaruma?

Wia dis foto come from, JARUMA

Hauwa Saidu Mohammed wey pipo sabi as Jaruma na Nigerian sex therapist and entrepreneur.

Dem born her for October 26, 1993.

She come from Gombe state and many reason her as di most successful and highest-paid sex therapist for Nigeria.

Jaruma school for Nigeria and Turkey.

She bin start her entrepreneurship career for 2010 as she engage for some businesses but na for 2016 she enta limelight afta she do one video to educate Nigerians about di therapeutic advantages of Azanza Garckeana plant (Silky Kola).

She begin sell sex enhancers products, kayamata wey she claim say dey save women from experiencing failed marriages because dem no fit meet wit di sexual demands of dia partners.