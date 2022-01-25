Eyewitness tok how suspected hoodlums kill Ogun monarch, burn am inside im car

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ayinde Odetola

One eyewitness don explain wetin im eye see on di day some suspected hoodlums kill Ayinde Odetola, di traditional ruler of Agodo village for Ewekoro Local Goment Area of Ogun State.

Di man tok say im, di traditional ruler and oda pipo bin dey work on di land wey belong to di monarch late brother wen di hoodlum attack dem.

"We bin dey weed di land wey belong to Kabiyesi brother wey dem kill sometime back. As work dey go on, one of di hoodlums give order say make odas attack.

"As I dey tok wit Kabiyesi, those hoodlums attack me wit plywood. Dem beat me wit di plywood and wunjure me. As pipo begin protect Kabiyesi, one of di hoodlums pour petrol ontop di king head. As di petrol dey affect am for eyes wen im reach im car, dem hit im head with plywood and naso he collapse." Dis na wetin di eyewitness tok.

Di man also disclose say after dem hit di monarch head wit plywood, dem start to dey beat am join and begin pursue am.

"Dem begin pursue me as I run enter bush and burst out for Oke Iganmu where police bin dey. As I reach dia, I tell police say make dem please follow me reach where di incident happun so dem go fit help me rescue Kabiyesi. But di police tok say dem no go fit follow me," di man tok.

Di eyewitness tok say he no dey dia wen dem burn di monarch car.

Wetin police tok about di mata

Di spokesperson for di Ogun State Police Command, DCP Abimbola Oyeyemi, tok say dem receive distress call from di area wey di incident bin happun and dem swing into action.

He tell BBC Pidgin say investigation don dey on and di commissioner of police bin dey present for di scene of di incident.

Oyeyemi tok say dem never make any arrest but di police don get clue and dem don dey pursue di suspects.

"We don get clue and we dey trail those pipo already and we dey sure say we go get dem," Oyeyemi tok.

Cases of attack on traditional rulers for Nigeria

Some armed men bin kidnap di traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community for Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State on November last year.

Di gunmen wey invade di monarch palace burn down di building during di attack.

But di Special Forces of di Nigerian Naval Base, Onitsha for dia operation for Ochan forest camp arrest some of di suspects dis year.

Di Navy special squad parade two of di suspects wey confam dia roles - na Victor Ibenegbu and Egbuna Anyakoha.

"We kidnap di Igwe because e no allow us to control di oil proceeds in our community," Ibenegbu tell security pipo.

On Monday January 4, di tactical team of di Imo State Police Command stop one attack on di palace of di Imo State chairman of Traditional Rulers' Council and chairman of community policing, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, for Ezioha Amaifeke, Orlu Local Government Area.

Tok-tok pesin for Imo police, Michael Abattam for statement say di kidnappers attack di palace wit heavy gun fire.

Abattam say "Di hoodlums wey plenty well-well invade the palace wit assorted weapons but we subdue dem wit superior fire-power.