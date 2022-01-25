Kunle Poly: Lagos goment suspend NURTW operations over clash for Idumota as police gbab members

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos street

Di Lagos State Government don ban di operations of di National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) for Lagos Island area of Lagos State, South West Nigeria, indefinitely.

Special Adviser to di Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka wey announce di ban on Tuesday say di indefinite ban na sake of di constant fight-fight wey dey happun for dis areas.

Oga Fayinka tok dis one for one meeting wey include stakeholders meeting like NURTW, Central Business District, CBD, and Lagos State Market Women Association (Iya Oloja General and Iya Oloja of Lagos Island) wey dem hold for Alausa, Ikeja, to address di crisis wey transport union members dey cause.

Di crisis don intermittently cripple commercial activities for di. Di latest clash happun on Thursday.

Fayinka explain say di Lagos State Parks Monitoring Authority go resume work for Eyin Eyo as a measure to prevent any violence clash for Idumota.

Lagos goment say di Rapid Response Squad, RRS, go deploy Armoured Personnel Carrier for Idumota Bridge to stop motorists wey wan break traffic rule.

Oga Fayinka add say di RRS, in collaboration wit di State Police Command, go ensure safety of lives for di area. "State security operatives now don dey on red alert to ensure safety and security of lives and properties for Lagos Island and di environment," Fayinka tok.

Meanwhile Lagos State police don arrest two prominent members of di National Union of Road Transport Workers for di state, Kunle Poly and Sego.

According to reports for local media, di police say Kunle Poly and Sego na principal suspects for di fight-fight wey dey happun for Idumota and around am..

Di Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, led by dia Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, arrest di NURTW leaders on Monday.

RRS say dem arrest di two members for one meeting wia di two NURTW members bin gada wit some oda stakeholders.

Wia dis foto come from, others Wetin we call dis foto, Viral video of fight-fight wey break out for Idumota area of Lagos State

Why police arrest NURTW member?

Dem arrest Kunle Poly and Sego sake of di growing tension for di Lagos Island area of Lagos wey cause anoda fight on Thursday wey hoodlums fire gunshots and carry cutlass.

Di violence force traders for inside di markets around di area to shut down dia shops and run for dia life.

Loacal media report say atleast one pesin die for di attack.

Videos of di fight later go viral on Friday, as one of di clip dey show one man wey dem carry for inside wheelbarrow wit blood all over am.