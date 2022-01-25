Cardi B Tasha K: How American rapper, Cardi B gbab almost £1m for defamation case she win against YouTuber Tasha K

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Cardi B don gbab almost £1 million for damages afta she win one defamation lawsuit against one YouTuber.

Di rapper and songwriter, wey pipo sabi for her songs including I Like It, Money and WAP, bin enta one "malicious campaign" of false accusations by Latasha Kebe, known online as Tasha K.

Kebe dey host gossip site UnWineWithTashaK wey get one million subscribers.

Fr inside one document wey tori pipo for PA news agency show., court order Latasha to pay a total of £927,437.50 to Cardi B.

During di trial, lawyers for di singer, wey her real name na Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, say Kebe bin wage "one campaign to damage and destroy [Cardi B] reputation among her fans and di consuming public".

'Degrading statements'

Dem claim Kebe begin make "degrading and harassing statements" for early 2018 and continue to do am, at one point she bin falsely claim say di star work as prostitute.

Cardi B lawyers say comments and videos on Kebe' channel cause di singer "embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress".

Di singer dey well known for other hits including Thru Your Phone, I Like It and Bodak Yellow wey appear on her 2018 album Invasion Of Privacy.