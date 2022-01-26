Burkina Faso coup: Profile of lieutenant Paul-Henry Sandaogo Damiba

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo hold di picture of Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba

Na on 24, January, 2022 di military for Burkina Faso confam say dem seize power and overthrow President Roch Kaboré.

Dem make di announcement for state television citing di deteriorating security situation for di kontri as reason for di military takeover.

Mr Kaboré bin don dey face growing discontent over im failure to sop Islamist insurgency.

Di military formerly announce say dem take-over afta tori comot say sojas wey revolt bin detain President of Burkina Faso, Roch Kabore.

Pipo bin hear gunfire over di weekend near di presidential palace and for barracks for di capital, Ouagadougou.

Goment, however, bin first try to deny suggestions of military coup or say di president dey under arrest.

All dat denial fall through wen di military officially make dai announcement.

Di newly Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration dey headed by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. So who be di pesin wey put an end to di regime of President Roch Marc Kaboré?

Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba

Since 2016, Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba bin don dey at di forefront of di kontri fight against Islamist militants.

E participate for almost all di operational training of most special units.

Di 41-year-old write one book on di mata last year - West African Armies and Terrorism: Uncertain Responses?

Paul-Henri Damiba be head of several army regiments including Dori and Ouahigouya, one region wey bin dey battle attacks.

Damiba study for one military academy for Paris and receive masters degree in criminal sciences from di city Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers.

Colonel Damiba na former member of di presidential security regiment, former guard of Blaise Compaoré wey e leave for 2011 afta one army revolt.

E stand against di coup for 2015, wey last seven days

E bin start im career wit di presidential guard (RPS) - di unit wey dem don disband now na sometin wey pipo as powerful during di presidency of Blaise Compaoré, wey dem overthrown for di 2014 protests palava.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, President Kabore dey for Paris Peace Forum for November inside dis foto

Di removal of President Roch Kaboré na sometin wey no dey unexpected - and na di fourth coup for West Africa in di last 17 months.