Corruption Perception Index 2021: Ghana beat Nigeria, Cameroon, Seychelles win least corrupt African kontri for dis year Transparency International report

Nigeria drop for di 2021 Corruption Perception Index wey Transparency International release as dem score only 24 out of 100 points.

According to di report, Nigeria hit im lowest mark for dia history for di 2021 CPI report.Corruption Perception Index (CPI) na wetin Transparency International dey use measure corruptions for kontris.

Di maximum point for good performance na 100 while 0 point mean worst kontris for corruption.

Di group torchlight 180 kontries and territories around di world to check out dia level of public sector corruption.Nigeria current ranking of 154 out of 180 nations na drop from 149 wey di kontri bin dey for di 2020 rankings.According to di release, Nigeria score 24, after Guinea wey score 25.

Cameroon score beta pass Nigeria wit 27.

Ghana do beta pass all of dem well-well wit 43 marks.

How some African kontries perform

70 Seychelles

55 Botswana

54 Mauritius

53 Rwanda

49 Namibia

44 South Africa

43 Ghana

43 Senegal

42 Burkina Faso

39 Ethiopia

39 Morocco

34 Sierra Leone

33 Egypt

27 Cameroon

25 Guinea

24 Nigeria

Ten cleanest kontries wit best marks

88 Denmark

88 Finland

88 New Zealand

85 Norway

85 Singapore

85 Sweden

84 Switzerland

82 Netherlands

81 Luxembourg

80 Germany

Five most corrupt kontries

11 South Sudan

13 Syria

13 Somalia

14 Venezuela