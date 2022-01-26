Corruption Perception Index 2021: Ghana beat Nigeria, Cameroon, Seychelles win least corrupt African kontri for dis year Transparency International report
Nigeria drop for di 2021 Corruption Perception Index wey Transparency International release as dem score only 24 out of 100 points.
According to di report, Nigeria hit im lowest mark for dia history for di 2021 CPI report.Corruption Perception Index (CPI) na wetin Transparency International dey use measure corruptions for kontris.
Di maximum point for good performance na 100 while 0 point mean worst kontris for corruption.
Di group torchlight 180 kontries and territories around di world to check out dia level of public sector corruption.Nigeria current ranking of 154 out of 180 nations na drop from 149 wey di kontri bin dey for di 2020 rankings.According to di release, Nigeria score 24, after Guinea wey score 25.
Cameroon score beta pass Nigeria wit 27.
Ghana do beta pass all of dem well-well wit 43 marks.
How some African kontries perform
70 Seychelles
55 Botswana
54 Mauritius
53 Rwanda
49 Namibia
44 South Africa
43 Ghana
43 Senegal
42 Burkina Faso
39 Ethiopia
39 Morocco
34 Sierra Leone
33 Egypt
27 Cameroon
25 Guinea
24 Nigeria
Ten cleanest kontries wit best marks
88 Denmark
88 Finland
88 New Zealand
85 Norway
85 Singapore
85 Sweden
84 Switzerland
82 Netherlands
81 Luxembourg
80 Germany
Five most corrupt kontries
11 South Sudan
13 Syria
13 Somalia
14 Venezuela
16 Yemen