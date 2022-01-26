Alaba Bakare: Bama hotel owner and Lagos businessman wey im wife allegedly kill family narrate wetin hapun

"For October last year, I say make she comot di house first wen dem call me say dem dey fight, I say dis tin go lead to death."

Na so Taiwo Bakare Olaolu, di broda of Alaba Bakare one business man wey im wife Motunrayo Bakare allegedly kill afta dem get misunderstanding tell BBC Pidgin.

Until im death for January 2022, Bakare be di owner of Bama hotel for Abule Egba Lagos but wen BBC Pidgin reporter visit di hotel di place dey locked.

Pipo around di place say na sake of di big tragedy wey hapun.

How di mata hapun

Taiwo, di elder broda to di late Alaba tok to BBC Pidgin about wetin hapun.

"Di incident don dey hapun for a while. I try to separate dem, I warn am say she go kill dis man and eventually she do am.

"She don stab am several times for Dubai before. I bin separate myself from dem becos of dis issue but I get no choice dan to come back. In di month of October, I still go dia house to separate dem, I push her comot di house say dis tin go lead to death, pipo say dem no dey do am at di end of di day dem call me say my broda slump, I rush go di hospital and see im deadi-bodi. I ask wia she dey, dem say she just come drop am and go.

Di broda reveal say di wife, wey be suspect to di death, still bin drop am for hospital comot to go carry her pikin dem go school and collect money from im businesses.

Taiwo say dem don dey get issues for like five to six years now.

"I no know wetin be dey cause am, she bin dey always say my broda dey cheat and my broda na womaniser and all those tins. But more dey, one issue come out. My broda tell me say two of im kids be SS and im be AA and im wife be AS, so I tink say dat na di major cause of di crisis between dem.

Wen my broda tell me dis tin, I come tell am, and she say o pa mi, 'e don kill me' and I call my broda and ask weda e dey sure and e ask me say shey I no notice say di children dey always dey sick?"

Taiwo say e no sure weda im broda do paternity test.

Oga Taiwo tok say di case dey for CID for Panti hand and e want make dem prosecute dis case so dat e go serve as lesson for di world.

"I want justice, I wan make e serve as a lesson, to odas all over di world." Taiwo tok.

So far police don arrest di wife and three oda pipo for di murder of Alaba Bakare.

One eyewitness tell BBC Pidgin say dem arrest di woman and her three brodas.

Lagos state police bin confam say dem arrest Motunrayo and three oda suspects and Alaba body dey Yaba Mainland Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Alaba and im wife Motunrayo bin don dey married for 10 years with three children.

For 2020 court for Abuja sentence Maryam Sanda to death ontop accuse say she wey stab her husband to death.

Aside from di landmark judgement for di case of Maryam Sanda, anoda Lagos based lawyer, Udeme, dey face accuse say she kill her husband, Symphorosa Otike-Odibi and cut of im manhood for 2018.

For anoda case for Ibadan, Oyo state, anoda female lawyer Yewande Oyediran collect seven years imprisonment for 2017 ontop accuse say she cause di death of her husband. Di state goment later free her for 2019.