Governor Wike say dem recover Rivers state aircraft previous goment abandon for Germany

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Rivers state goment

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike say di state goment don discover one state-owned aircraft wey di previous administration of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi allegedly abandon for Germany since 2012, without any documentation.

Governor Wike say na through intelligence dem discover di aircraft wey dey Munich Germany without any documentation and e cost di state over three million euros, (€3million euros) wey be about one point four billion naira (N1.4billion) to repair and recover di Legacy 600 aircraft.

Di Rivers State governor as e carry some leaders from di state go General Atomics Aerotec for Munich Germany go see di Legacy 600 aircraft say im administration discover di aircraft in dia effort to recover state assets.

Governor Wike for meeting with di General Manager Business development of General Atomics Aerotec Markus Froetschi for Munich Germany say,"Wen we enta office for 2015, we no get any idea say our plane dey your facility. Na as we begin ask questions na im we get information say di Legacy 600 wey belong to our state dey RUAG, before General Atomics.

We try make contact with you and you oblige us so we sincerely thank you say you no hide anytin from us because na property of di State goment."

Wia dis foto come from, RVGH Press Wetin we call dis foto, Di Legacy 600 aircraft

Di Governor say na for 2003 di goment of Dr. Peter Odili buy di plane and by 2007, e hand over to di next goment wey Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, di present Minister of Transport lead and na wen im dey for office dem carry di plane go Munich for 2012 and di reason why dem carry am go, dem no know.

"Di issue be say, why e no get any documentation wey let di incoming goment know say we send our aircraft go RUAG for inspection again, I know from experience say dat kain inspection of such facility no dey take more dan six months, so if dem bring am for 2012, e dey expected say at least by 2013, dem suppose don bring di plane come back for use."

Di General Manager business development of General Atomics Aerotec Markus Froetschi say na for 2012 di immediate past administration bring am and abandon am dia.

E say e happy as di state goment don take di initiative to repair and return am to Nigeria. E say dem go finish di general maintenance work and deliver do aircraft to di goment by March 2022.

Wia dis foto come from, RVGH Press Wetin we call dis foto, Governor Wike and some leaders of di state with di Legacy 600 aircraft for Munich, Germany

APC blast Wike

But di opposition don blast Govnor Wike for im 'discovery'.

“E dey wonderful say Governor Nyesom Wike say im no know about dis aircraft wey im say dem hand over to administration wey im serve as chief of staff from 2007 to 2011." Dis na wetin di spokesperson elect for di opposition party, di All Progressives Congress APC, Chris Finebone tok.

Di APC wia di present Minister for Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi be di leader of di party for Rivers State say di govnor never tok all im know about di aircraft and e no dey enough for am to claim say im just discover di present location of di aircraft somewia for Germany by some cuni-cuni intelligence.