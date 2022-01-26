Ukraine: Russia threat to attack di Eastern Europe kontri and wetin you need to know

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

US President Joe Biden say im go consider personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin if Russia attack Ukraine.

Oga Biden Biden tok say "beta consequences" go dey for di world if Russia try make a move on di nation, wey sit on im south-western border.

Im comments dey come as oda western leaders don repeat warnings say Russia go pay heavy price for invasion.

But why Russia dey chook eye for Ukraine?

Why Russia dey threaten Ukraine

Wia dis foto come from, RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY Wetin we call dis foto, Russian TV show fotos of tank exercises close to di border wit Ukraine

Russia don deny say dem dey plan any invasion but dem don seize di Ukrainian territory before and dem get an estimate number of 100,000 sojas dem send go near Ukraine borders.

Russia for a long time don resist Ukraine move to join body wit European institutions, and Nato in particular.

NATO - Di North Atlantic Treaty Organisation - na one military alliance wey 12 kontris wey include di US, Canada, the UK and France come togeda to form for 1949.

Members agree to come to one anoda aid in case of any armed attack against any one member state.

Ukraine na former Soviet Republic and e share border wit both Russia and di EUe get deep social and cultural ties wit Russia and Russian na di major language for there.

Ukraine no be Nato member, but e be "partner country" - dis one mean say understanding dey ground say Ukraine fit dey allowed to join di alliance sometime in di future.

But Russia want assurances from Western powers say dem no go ever allow am happun - something wey di West no dey prepared to offer.

How big be di risk of Russia invasion?

Wia dis foto come from, ANADOLU VIA GETTY

Russia say e no get plans to attack Ukraine: and armed forces chief, Valery Gerasimov don even deny reports say Russia wan attack Ukraine.

But tensions dey high and President Vladimir Putin don threaten "appropriate retaliatory military-technical measures" if wetin e call di West aggressive approach continue.

Nato secretary general warn say di risk of war dey real and President Biden say im dey guess say Russia go wan attack Ukraine.

Di US say dem sabi Russian plans to increase di numbers of dia sojas near Ukraine "on very short notice".

Wetin Russia want wit Ukraine?

Russia seize Crimea for 2014 as e argue say e get historic claim to am. Ukraine be part of di Soviet Union wey collapse for December 1991 and Oga Putin say na di "disintegration of historical Russia".

Clue to how President Putin dey reason Ukraine dey inside one lengthy piece e tok last year wen e call Russians and Ukrainians "one nation". E say Ukraine current leaders dey run "anti-Russian project".

Russia also dey vex say one 2015 Minsk peace deal for eastern Ukraine neva dey fulfilled.

Arrangements neva still dey ground for for independently monitored elections for di separatist regions and Russia don deny accuse say dem get hand for di lingering conflict.

Wetin Russia want from Nato?

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Press handout show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for di front line on 6 December

Russia say for dem "E dey absolutely compulsory to ensure say Ukraine never, ever become a member of Nato," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov tok.

Moscow accuse Nato kontris of "pumping" Ukraine wit weapons and accuse US of fuelling tensions. President Putin bin complain say Russia get "nowhere further to retreat to - shey dem tink say we go just sidon dey look?"

In reality Russia wan make Nato return to dia pre -1997 borders.

Dem no want more eastward expansion and dem want an end to Nato military activity for Eastern Europe. Dat go mean say combat units go dey pulled out of Poland and di Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and no missiles go dey deployed for kontris like Poland and Romania.

Dem fit stop Russia action?

President Vladimir Putin don follow President Biden tok several times and high-level toks too don continue, but Russian officials warn say Western rejection of dia key demands go lead to a "dead end".