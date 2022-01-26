Nanziwe Rulashe: Viral video of female councillor wey security drag for ground for South Africa dey make pipo tok

Screengrab of di viral video wey show security dey drag female politician

Authority don charge five pipo to court afta one video dey show dem drag one South African councillor on di floor inside building.

Di video wey don since go viral on social media dey make pipo para.

Di female Eastern Cape councillor, Nanziwe Rulashe, bin reportedly disagree wit officials and dem drag her out of her offices as she dey kick and scream.

Dem don charge di security men wey dey inside di video wit assault and dem don suspend di head of security for di municipality offices .

Dis na di video of di incident wey dey widely shared:

Ms Rulashe say di incident don traumatise her family and friends.

"We still dey go for counseling. My kids no dey fine, dem don dey cry since yesterday...My pikin dey traumatised,", she tell tori pipo for Newzroom Afrika.

"I bin first tell myself say I no go show my pikin dem, but wen dem see am for social media dem begin call me, dey tok say no be our mama be dis?", she add am.

She say di friends of her pikin also dey call dem to ask wetin happun to dia mama.

Di African National Congress for di Eastern Cape strongly condemn wetin dem describe as "abhorrent and vicious attack".

For inside statement signed by di provincial secretary of di ANC, CDE Lulama Ngcukayitobi say "dis behaviour dey unacceptable, to see a public representative wey security officials dey drag am out of office "

"We call for decisive action against all those wey get hand for dis kain display of gender based violent and make dem bring dem to book.", she add.

Some South Africans online don also express anger for di manhandling of di councillor.

"Wow dis dey unbelievable. Dem don take her dignity as a human being away", Sanele Makhanya tweet am.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

