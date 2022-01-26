Ghana compulsory 'Akwaaba' insurance policy for all travellers wey dey enta di kontri - All you need know

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana don introduce one mandatory insurance cover for all travellers wey dey arrive di kontri.

Di mandatory cover wey dem dey popular refer to as di 'Akwaaba' insurance policy don already dey face stiff opposition from some quarters.

Na one goment run insurance company, State Insurance Company PLC na im go supervise di policy, in close collaboration wit two other private insurance houses, Enterprise Insurance and GLICO Insurance.

According to di Managing Director of the State Insurance Company, Stephen Oduro, for di provisions of di policy, all travellers wey dey come into di kontri go need to buy di insurance regardless of di duration of stay and nationality.

Plenti travel sector players and business experts wey see di move as wahala to do business for di kontri don criticise di move.

"...You no fit force anyone to buy a policy if e no need am…. We don already get travel insurance policy, Trade expert, John Kennedy of di Bespoke Business Consulting tell BBC.

"I dey buy dat policy even wen I make trips to Nigeria, dat na my choice, I do am because I feel di need to."

Im add say to make am no go as dem need to prove beyond reasonable doubt di reason, usefulness and benefit."

Ghana insurance penetration rate dey currently around 2% plus di very little awareness on di sector,