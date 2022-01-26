Sadio Mane: Senegal dey face attacks afta striker continue to play despite suspected concussion

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Vozinha and Sadio Mane both need treatment afta dia clash of head for di second half

Senegal don face attack afta Sadio Mane continue to play despite say im dey suffer from something wey dem think say be concussion for one "serious clash" wit Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

Mane bin dey for di pitch for some minutes despite say e show say im don get head injury for di incident during Tuesday Africa Cup of Nations match.

Di Liverpool striker bin score bifo dem later change am.

Brain injury association Headway tok say dem don put Mane health for risk.

"On di face of it, dis one be like yet anoda example of football to put result bifo player safety," Luke Griggs tok, deputy chief executive of Headway.

"Dis one be one bad sickening clash wey clearly leave di two players inside enough gbege for one concussion wey fit be di possibility. At dat point, di idea say when 'you dey doubt', sit am out!' E fit don happen say dem go substitute Mane without say im go kick anoda ball ."

Dem send Vozinha off sake of di challenge wit Mane and bin dey helped off di pitch as e show say im no dey steady on im feet.

Mane, bin remain for di pitch, despite say e dey lose consciousness for di incident. Six minutes later, e bin score one excellent goal for Senegal, bifo im lie down for di halfway line.

Na den dem come reason to substitute am.

"Di image of how di player dey collapse for ground and how dem help am comot for di pitch afta e score im goal suppose tell you everything you need to know about the impact and di effect e get on im brain," Griggs add.

"Yet again, di interest to win show say e worth serious risks pass player health. E dey shocking dis kind thing continue to happen.

"Dis one now be real test of leadership for di Confederation of African Football (Caf) and world governing body Fifa - particularly if Senegal declare Mane fit for Sunday quarter final.

"If dem wan take football serious when e be matter of concussion, dem simply must take action to make sure and step up dia protocols."

For one statement from di Senegal FA, team doctor Dr Abdourahman Fedior say dem don replace Mane had been "sake of di vertigos e bin get for pitch" after e score.

"After dis we feel say e dey safer to bring am to di hospital for scan wey no show any brain injury or bone wound. We comot di hospital small time later and we bin go di hotel. For now, e dey feel well.

"All di symptoms wey e bin get for di pitch disappear. E need make dem follow am closely though and we go see in two days how e feel.

"E need to rest and come back to training step by step."

Liverpool medical team go speak to dia Senegal counterpart about Mane condition, though e dey normal to get regular contact wit all international squads, particularly wen player go off sake of injury.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly deny say Mane health bin dey put at risk sake of dem allow am to continue playing.

"E no dey risky at all. Na im wey score di goal afta dis," Napoli defender tok.