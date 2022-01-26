Fadlullah Adebayo: How Nigerian student die for hostel room for Ukraine

"My mama chat wit my brother until 11, Nigerian time on Sunday/Monday 10th 2022. Then Monday, we no hear from my brother, all im calls dey go, messages dey drop but no response at all." Dis na wetin Rofeeha Agboluaje tok after dem receive di news of im brother death from Ukraine.

Rofeeha Agboluaje bin go on social media to announce di death of her younger brother, Fadlullah Adebayo, wey leave Nigeria travel go Ukraine to study at Lviv Polytechnic National University.

According to Rofeeha, Fadlullah bin komot Nigeria on Saturday, January 8 and land for Ukraine on Sunday, January 9.

"E no dey happy wit im accommodation"

Rofeeha tok say im brother no dey happy wit di accommodation wey dem carry am go after one representative of di school pick am up from di airport.

"Lviv Polytechnic National University representative nai pick my broda up from di airport to school accommodation facility on January 9, 2022.

"After im reach im room, he no dey happy wit di way di place look and my mum tell am to request for change of room," Rofeeha tok.

Rofeeha tok say im broda go di front desk of di accommodation facility to report to di personnel wey dey on duty.

Di deceased elder sister say after Fadlullah realise say di person no understand English, di boy reach out to di liaison officer wey im name and number dey inside di letter di school send to am before im leave Nigeria for Ukraine.

"Dis man tell my brother make im see am in di morning di following day by 7am," Rofeeha tok.

Rofeeha tok say her mama follow her broda tok till 11 on Sunday and on Monday dem no hear from di boy again.

According to Rofeeha, her mama reach out to di liaison officer but she claim say di man bin dey dodge dia calls and keep dem in di dark.

"Di man pick im calls later dat evening and den give one student in dat accommodation facility di phone say make he break di news say dem see my broda dead on di floor of im room," Rofeeha tok.

Di woman also tok say Fadlullah no dey sick before im komot for Nigeria and e run different tests and di results show say e dey okay.

"Na big shock. My broda komot for Nigeria very healthy. He bin run Covid-19 test as at January 7 and im test negative. E bin get di full Covid-19 vaccination. E take im yellow fever vaccine, run complete health check for our family hospital and everything come out fine." Naso di woman tok.

Wetin Nidcom sabi about di mata

Di Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (Nidcom) tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey aware of di mata and di Ministry of Foreign Affairs dey work ontop am.

"Foreign Affairs don dey work ontop di mata already. E dey sad say we lose di boy and we sympathise wit di family. Di Nigerian goment go take di mata up from Foreign Affairs," Nidcom tell BBC Pidgin.

Petition to know wetin kill Fadlullah

As at di time of filing dis report, 2,525 pipo don sign petition to know wetin kill Fadlullah after di deceased family request for 5,000 signatures online.