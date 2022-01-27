Ukraine/Russia tension: Nigeria issue advisory for dia citizens

Wia dis foto come from, Femi Adesina/Getty

Di Nigeria Embassy for Ukraine don release emergency contacts for Nigerians wey dey live for Ukraine and areas wey dey close to di kontri in case of mata wey relate to enquiries, consular and welfare request.

Di embassy add say families wey dia children dey study for Ukraine also fit reach di embassy on dis contacts.

Dis development dey come sake of di kasala between Russia and Ukraine.

For inside statement, di embassy advise dia citizens for Ukraine say make dem no travel anyhow within di kontri, especially for di Eastern part wey dey identified as hotspot.

Meanwhile UK don begin withdraw dia workers from di British embassy for Ukraine sake of warning say Russia wan invade di kontri.

Officials say British diplomats no dey face any threat yet, but about half of di workers wey dey for Kyiv go return to di UK.

Di US too don order family members of dia staff wey dey work for di embassy to comot, saying invasion fit happen "at any time".

America don warn pipo say make dem no travel go Ukraine and Russia due to di "potential for harassment against US citizens". Non-essential embassy staff don get permission to comot wit US citizens.America say wetin dem dey do no be evacuation, but di state department tell AFP news agency say if Russian invasion happen, dem no go dey "In di position to evacuate US citizens".Staff wey dey work for di EU embassy go remain dia for now, as EU foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell tok say im no go "dramatise" di tensions.

Russia don deny plan of military action, but tens of thousands of troops don gada for di border.

Nigerians wey dey reside for Ukraine fit reach emergency contacts

+380632353417;

+380631954965;

+380442597767;

+380442581854;

+380442599942; and/or

Nigeriaconsul@gmail.com; as well as

Nigeriakiev@yahoo.com.

Wetin dey hapun for Ukraine?

Ukrainian civilian take part in training exercise - Russian forces don dey mount for di border

US President Joe Biden Biden say "beta consequences" go dey for di world if Russia try make a move on di nation, wey sit on im south-western border.

Im comments dey come as oda western leaders don repeat warnings say Russia go pay heavy price for invasion.

Russia don deny say dem dey plan any invasion but dem don seize di Ukrainian territory before and dem get an estimate number of 100,000 sojas dem send go near Ukraine borders.

Russia for a long time don resist Ukraine move to join body wit European institutions, and Nato in particular.

Russia say e no get plans to attack Ukraine: and armed forces chief, Valery Gerasimov don even deny reports say Russia wan attack Ukraine.

But tensions dey high and President Vladimir Putin don threaten "appropriate retaliatory military-technical measures" if wetin e call di West aggressive approach continue.

Nato secretary general warn say di risk of war dey real and President Biden say im dey guess say Russia go wan attack Ukraine.

Russia say for dem "E dey absolutely compulsory to ensure say Ukraine never, ever become a member of Nato," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov tok.

Moscow accuse Nato kontris of "pumping" Ukraine wit weapons and accuse US of fuelling tensions. President Putin bin complain say Russia get "nowhere further to retreat to - shey dem tink say we go just sidon dey look?"

In reality Russia wan make Nato return to dia pre -1997 borders.