Buhari in Zamfara: Gusau go standstill for three hours as President Muhammadu Buhari dey visit

Wia dis foto come from, FEMI ADESINA/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari dey visit Zamfara state

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari dey visit Gusau di capital of Zamfara state on Thursday and according to goment statement, dem go shut down vehicle movement for three hours wey di presido go dey di state.

Ibrahim Dosara wey be commissioner of information yan say motorists no go dey allowed to move for three hours and also all di motor parks wey dey Gusau go dey shut down.

Oda instructions wey di state goment release include say dem no go allow anybody carry embarrassing banners or knives, sticks or matches.

Zamfara state goment say di presido dey come condole with dem over recent bandits attack for Anka and Bukkuyum local goment areas.

Ibrahim speak to BBC about di president visit say dem don finish all preparations to receive am.

"So di visit no be only about condoling with di state goment over di attacks for Anka and Bukkuyum but President Buhari go meet di affected families directly to sympathise with dem too."

"We dey also expect am to visit di ongoing military operations wey dey happun here to ginger di officers to continue to dey bring out beta results in di fight against bad elements."

Na 58 pipo die for Anka, Bukkuyum attacks.

Na on di 4th of January of dis year bandits attack Anka and Bukkuyum local goment areas of Zamfara while some say na nearly 100 die, goment sources say na 58 pipo lose dia lives for di attacks.

Di bandits burn down four villages across di two LGAs killing 36 pipo in Anka and 22 pipo for Bukkuyum including vigilante pipo wey try to stop di attacks.

Some Nigerian soldiers also die for dis unfortunate attack.

'Di visit fit calm nerves'

Wia dis foto come from, GoV. BELLO MATTAWALE/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari wit Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Yobe state govnors

Over di years one of di major complains of many pipo across northern Nigeria na say President Buhari no dey too visit areas affected by tragic happunings.

Just recently many pipo comot to protest for wetin dem call lack of sympathy from di presido as e no visit Sokoto state afta gunmen burn 42 passengers inside dia vehicle as dem dey travel.

Sani Shehu na social commentator and e tell BBC Pidgin say di visit to Zamfara to condole with families in Anka and Bukkuyum na good one from di presido.

"Given all di attacks wey don happun for northern Nigeria we know say e dey impossible for President Buhari to visit all but wen major one happun we expect am to not only send condolences but visit di place."